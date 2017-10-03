Wires71 wrote:
Yes. If the new coach goes 8 years without a GF win that will be failure too.
There would probably be a loss of patience with the new coach well before 8 years, depending on how we perform.
Apart from the very rare Alex Ferguson type coach who delivers sustained success, all coaches are going to end up unpopular with the fanbase. Coaching careers usually go one of three ways:
- The quick exit: the coach's methods never work, the results are bad from the start and they are quickly sacked. Often this happens in the first season, alternatively the coach finishes the first season with a lot of question marks, and is very vulnerable to a bad run at any point in the second season. Anderson, Plange and Lowes fit in this category.
- The coach initially brings new ideas and improves things and at some point outperforms expectations. At this point he will be regarded highly by the fans. The crunch point then comes when the results start to go backwards because expectations have been raised, and its difficult to recover. DVDV and Cullen were like this. Peak DVDV was mid-1999, we'd gone from nearly being bust a few months before to being playoff contenders with Toa the emerging superstar and landed a coup by signing Langer, Nikau and Gee. After we tailed off at the end of that year and started the next year badly, DVDV was under the cosh from the fans and never recovered. Peak Cullen was late-2005 before that home playoff defeat to Hull. We went on a long winning run that we hadn't done for many years that summer, and then signed Andrew Johns and had feel good factor going through the roof. We regressed in 2006 despite big name signings and Cullen lost his confident aura. For many coaches, a season of overachievement can be a millstone as the standards by which they are judged will go up. Rodgers at Liverpool, Pardew at Newcastle and Martinez at Everton also went this way.
- The coach delivers early success and is revered for a while then the trophies dry up. This scenario doesn't drag on for too long at most sports clubs given the ruthlessness of owners but where there is loyalty from the board you have an Arsene Wenger / Tony Smith situation. In this case, the fan base will be divided as there will always be people loyal to a coach who delivered success, whatever happens later on.