Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:08 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Stretch target for 1st year under new coach, and allowing from the starting point of now, would be top 4/5 with a cup run.

I'd settle for seeing

1. Comfortably in top 8.
2. Post match interviews free from excuses and bearing resemblance to what we see with our own eyes.
3. Players played in position.
4. Players selected on form.
5. Have no doubts that each player is giving their all and a happy camp.
6. Something to get excited about / feel good factor / "going places"
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:29 pm
Depends who we sign and who the coach is.

I’d expect 6th-9th going off our poor pack and half backs
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:34 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
I think the idea of a transitional season is a bit of a myth to be honest. If you have a decent squad, coach, pre-season etc. i think you stand as good a chance as anyone.
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:55 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Ambitions have dropped a lot now that TS has gone.

The last two off seasons the season prediction threads usually had people putting us 1st or 2nd and whenever the question of what should be our target, the comments were stuff like "win the GF, anything else is failure".
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:58 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
sally cinnamon wrote:
Ambitions have dropped a lot now that TS has completely destroyed the playing squad, the coaching set up, players morale, fans morale, and the clubs debt with his ridiculously over priced over rated signings.

The last two off seasons the season prediction threads usually had people putting us 1st or 2nd and whenever the question of what should be our target, the comments were stuff like "win the GF, anything else is failure".



edited for accuracy :thumb:
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:49 pm
Wires71 User avatar
sally cinnamon wrote:
Ambitions have dropped a lot now that TS has gone.

The last two off seasons the season prediction threads usually had people putting us 1st or 2nd and whenever the question of what should be our target, the comments were stuff like "win the GF, anything else is failure".


Yes. If the new coach goes 8 years without a GF win that will be failure too.
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:00 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
No reason we shouldn't be aiming to win the GF every year with the resources we have. I don't think that's an overstatement?
