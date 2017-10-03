Stretch target for 1st year under new coach, and allowing from the starting point of now, would be top 4/5 with a cup run.



I'd settle for seeing



1. Comfortably in top 8.

2. Post match interviews free from excuses and bearing resemblance to what we see with our own eyes.

3. Players played in position.

4. Players selected on form.

5. Have no doubts that each player is giving their all and a happy camp.

6. Something to get excited about / feel good factor / "going places"