Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:08 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9061
Stretch target for 1st year under new coach, and allowing from the starting point of now, would be top 4/5 with a cup run.

I'd settle for seeing

1. Comfortably in top 8.
2. Post match interviews free from excuses and bearing resemblance to what we see with our own eyes.
3. Players played in position.
4. Players selected on form.
5. Have no doubts that each player is giving their all and a happy camp.
6. Something to get excited about / feel good factor / "going places"
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:29 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 398
Location: Manchester
Depends who we sign and who the coach is.

I’d expect 6th-9th going off our poor pack and half backs
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:34 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
I think the idea of a transitional season is a bit of a myth to be honest. If you have a decent squad, coach, pre-season etc. i think you stand as good a chance as anyone.
