Hi chaps, the only reason I have stated this post is because I have just seen all of the players you have sols/let go/retired etc. There are 12 players at the moment and still counting, some are ex captains and some were mainstays and first name on the paper recently.
My question is with having a huge turnaround of players are you expecting a transitional season (where its a season to gel and start a new solid base), winning trophies and being the best team in the comp with excellent signings, or is it a case of just too many players leaving, plus the coach and it just not working, (similar to Man Utd in the last few seasons.)
I think you have made some really good signings, and there will be more to come. But sometimes when you have a mass clear out it takes time to gel, particularly with a new coach and maybe a brand new script for the retained players to read from. The players leaving:-
Gidley
Westerman
Sims
Hiku
Dwyer
Savelio
Evans
Dagger
Pomeroy
Blythe
Penny
Wilde
Tony Smith
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:35 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 421
Location: Dubai
You answered the question yourself - Transitional...
I expect to be Top 8 most likely around 6th but not really competing for the four. Maybe a nice cup run if we get a lucky draw. I expect Leeds, Cas, Hull and Saints to be the dominant teams for the next couple of years.
After one full season in charge for the new coach, with another full pre-season I excpect 2019 to be the true test of where we are. And whoever the new regime is, they have my full backing until the end of 2019... even if that regime is not the one I was hoping for a few weeks ago.
EDIT: Has Dagger actually left? I thought that rumour was put to bed?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:57 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 754
Location: Warrington
5+ seasons ago we'd have been looking at a transistional season but considering how poor SL is at the minute, with the right coach and some decent signings we could VERY easily be in the mix for everything. I've got high hopes - I'll be expecting top 4 as a bare minimum.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:10 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 790
Location: Sunny Southport
What? Obviously it will be OUR year...
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 107
Location: Lymm
I agree with ratticus. One or two top draw players can make a big difference to a SL side.
2014-2015 we were 5th+6th. Bringing in Gidley and Sandow won us the LLS plus two finals the following year.
This season we were abject. Bringing Hiku in essentially saved us from relegation.
The optimist in me says if the players we're alleged to be signing actually happen, we'll see a pretty sharp turnaround in our fortunes.
Or at the very least we should be fun to watch again.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:23 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1856
No team with mass changes rarely does well, that coupled with a new coach who has no experience of SL leads me to think getting Top 8 will be an achievement....
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:58 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7912
Location: Warrington
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
No team with mass changes rarely does well, that coupled with a new coach who has no experience of SL leads me to think getting Top 8 will be an achievement....
Cas didn't do to bad this year considering they got rid of 9 players and brought 6 in last season.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:47 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 421
Location: Dubai
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
No team with mass changes rarely does well, that coupled with a new coach who has no experience of SL leads me to think getting Top 8 will be an achievement....
That's usually with the loss of all the core though. We still have our core internationals (what, 5 England internationals?) and will add a bit more quality and lose some deadwood. I'm quietly optimistic of a finish between 6-8 and hoping for even better pushing for the four and chance of a cup win. Won't be bad for our turnaround season considering the shape we were in after the last round of the middle 8s.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:09 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 184
Location: Leeds
Anything below 6th should be viewed as total failure. If we dont finish above the following we have the wrong coaches-
HKR(newly promoted)
Widnes
Catalans(worse mess than us)
Wakey(punching above weight)
Salford(looking very vulnerable indeed)
Hudds
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:29 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 842
Will he to wait and see what squad, coach etc we have in place at the start on next season. There is a long time to go of the off season yet so it's far too early to say.
Clean slate for all, but I don't think that as things stand we can expect much more than a top 8 finish (just). We need 3 or 4 first team standard players and a coach yet so we will have to see who we get.
|