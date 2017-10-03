WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What type of season are you expecting?

What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:14 pm
robinrovers10
Hi chaps, the only reason I have stated this post is because I have just seen all of the players you have sols/let go/retired etc. There are 12 players at the moment and still counting, some are ex captains and some were mainstays and first name on the paper recently.
My question is with having a huge turnaround of players are you expecting a transitional season (where its a season to gel and start a new solid base), winning trophies and being the best team in the comp with excellent signings, or is it a case of just too many players leaving, plus the coach and it just not working, (similar to Man Utd in the last few seasons.)

I think you have made some really good signings, and there will be more to come. But sometimes when you have a mass clear out it takes time to gel, particularly with a new coach and maybe a brand new script for the retained players to read from. The players leaving:-

Gidley
Westerman
Sims
Hiku
Dwyer
Savelio
Evans
Dagger
Pomeroy
Blythe
Penny
Wilde
Tony Smith
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:35 pm
easyWire
You answered the question yourself - Transitional...

I expect to be Top 8 most likely around 6th but not really competing for the four. Maybe a nice cup run if we get a lucky draw. I expect Leeds, Cas, Hull and Saints to be the dominant teams for the next couple of years.

After one full season in charge for the new coach, with another full pre-season I excpect 2019 to be the true test of where we are. And whoever the new regime is, they have my full backing until the end of 2019... even if that regime is not the one I was hoping for a few weeks ago.

EDIT: Has Dagger actually left? I thought that rumour was put to bed?
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:57 pm
ratticusfinch
5+ seasons ago we'd have been looking at a transistional season but considering how poor SL is at the minute, with the right coach and some decent signings we could VERY easily be in the mix for everything. I've got high hopes - I'll be expecting top 4 as a bare minimum.
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:10 pm
What? Obviously it will be OUR year...
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Jimathay
I agree with ratticus. One or two top draw players can make a big difference to a SL side.

2014-2015 we were 5th+6th. Bringing in Gidley and Sandow won us the LLS plus two finals the following year.

This season we were abject. Bringing Hiku in essentially saved us from relegation.

The optimist in me says if the players we're alleged to be signing actually happen, we'll see a pretty sharp turnaround in our fortunes.

Or at the very least we should be fun to watch again.
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:23 pm
ComeOnYouWolves
No team with mass changes rarely does well, that coupled with a new coach who has no experience of SL leads me to think getting Top 8 will be an achievement....
Re: What type of season are you expecting?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:58 pm
Lord Tony Smith
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
No team with mass changes rarely does well, that coupled with a new coach who has no experience of SL leads me to think getting Top 8 will be an achievement....

Cas didn't do to bad this year considering they got rid of 9 players and brought 6 in last season.

