Hi chaps, the only reason I have stated this post is because I have just seen all of the players you have sols/let go/retired etc. There are 12 players at the moment and still counting, some are ex captains and some were mainstays and first name on the paper recently.

My question is with having a huge turnaround of players are you expecting a transitional season (where its a season to gel and start a new solid base), winning trophies and being the best team in the comp with excellent signings, or is it a case of just too many players leaving, plus the coach and it just not working, (similar to Man Utd in the last few seasons.)



I think you have made some really good signings, and there will be more to come. But sometimes when you have a mass clear out it takes time to gel, particularly with a new coach and maybe a brand new script for the retained players to read from. The players leaving:-



Gidley

Westerman

Sims

Hiku

Dwyer

Savelio

Evans

Dagger

Pomeroy

Blythe

Penny

Wilde

Tony Smith