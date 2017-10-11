WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Carney

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:19 pm
des lawson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 96
If we have any hope of making the top 8 or better,marsh should be nothing more than a water carrier,harsh but he has had plenty of chances and does not be show anything.
Re: Carney
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:22 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2779
Location: live in gosport wos hull
des lawson wrote:
If we have any hope of making the top 8 or better,marsh should be nothing more than a water carrier,harsh but he has had plenty of chances and does not be show anything.

I would not have him carrying the water he would spill it and then have to try again and again I do not know why he is still with rovers
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Carney
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:37 pm
Seventies red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1741
Captain Charisma wrote:
Personally I wouldnt take him at this stage. I'd go with Atkin and Mcguire as our starting halves and have Marsh as cover, hopefully eventually taking Mcguires spot as he maybe transitions out of the side towards the end of his 2 years


I Don't know why you would want to keep Marsh in the squad, having seen him several times now, he just doesn't offer enough to warrant the club retaining his services in my opinion.
