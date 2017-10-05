|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 982
Now then Mr Wildcat. Bet your Mrs is chuffed The Rovers are back up?Any news on this mythical stadium?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:42 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1736
Yes, she is very happy. I am too.
As our games didnt clash too often, I got to watch a few Hull KR games myself this year. You did well, and looking forward to my pre match pattie next year.
You must keep up Craig, regarding the stadium. The Newmarket plan isnt happening. It was a bit out of the way so could have been a bit of a white elephant.
An agreement has been made in principal, with the club, council, stadium owner and a developer, for a new stadium on the current site. We have till the end of the month to confirm.
Now I have followed the club for 35 years, and have seen several false dawns on this, but knowing the chairman personally, he is no mug, and if he didnt think the plans were any good, dont think he would have gone along with it.
Check this website for artists impressions of the new stadium www.88m.co.uk
and look at where it says £12m regeneration plan
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:02 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 982
I will believe it when I see it .Saying that I hope it is correct. I've enjoyed watching Cas but always been a Wakey sort of guy.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:13 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1736
Im of the same mind Craig to be fair.
Lets say, I'm cautiously optimistic this time it will happen.
I saw the press conference when it was announced and to be fair, Michael Carter, our chairman seemed to be really happy. Can't recall him beiing like that in the past when the stadium has been mentioned.
If it does go ahead, work will start at the end of next season, with us moving away until its completion.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:08 pm
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9883
Location: Leicestershire.
League Express reporting the link with Todd Carney, I see. They also mention Drew Hutchison, a 22-year old HB who has played a handful of games for St George Illawarra in the NRL, but more often for the their reserve grade. Missed most of 2017 with an injury. Presumably wouldn't need (the RFL's support for) a work permit, given his lack of first grade game time, and given his name is being touted in the first place.
I do wonder how many non-fed spots we expect to have available, as it can't be far off two quotas worth that we've been linked with.
I'd be very surprised if Mosoe, J. Carney or Heffernan left.
No reason to think Blair, ZDC or Quinlan are outward bound, each individually - although, one from the three would doesn't seem implausible.
Clark and JBF, I would expect to depart. But we'd had to loan JBF out anyway, so I imagine we only have one or two non-fed spots to play with.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:15 pm
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 255
Read hutchinson did his acl last season least he has time on his side just brought back memores of campo.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:19 pm
Joined:
Tue Apr 27, 2004 12:48 pmPosts:
2898Location:
Manchester!
Personally I wouldnt take him at this stage. I'd go with Atkin and Mcguire as our starting halves and have Marsh as cover, hopefully eventually taking Mcguires spot as he maybe transitions out of the side towards the end of his 2 years
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:21 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5829
Location: east east hull
Captain Charisma wrote:
Personally I wouldnt take him at this stage. I'd go with Atkin and Mcguire as our starting halves and have Marsh as cover, hopefully eventually taking Mcguires spot as he maybe transitions out of the side towards the end of his 2 years
Marsh will never be good enough unfortunately
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:10 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pm
Posts: 38
Agree about Marsh not being good enough, certainly not for Super League. Half backs should have a spark and a threat to the opposition about them,unfortunately unless I am missing something I,ve never seen it in him. Maybe the coaching staff can see something I cant, after all that is their job, but sorry, not for me.
Good luck to him, but not for us at this level.
Also, have heard that Liam Harris is leaving us, this kid has talent and would be a loss. This from a friend of a friend, but they are usually right. Hope they are wrong this time, but don,t think they are.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:34 pm
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 255
Old Timer No 4 wrote:
Agree about Marsh not being good enough, certainly not for Super League. Half backs should have a spark and a threat to the opposition about them,unfortunately unless I am missing something I,ve never seen it in him. Maybe the coaching staff can see something I cant, after all that is their job, but sorry, not for me.
Good luck to him, but not for us at this level.
Also, have heard that Liam Harris is leaving us, this kid has talent and would be a loss. This from a friend of a friend, but they are usually right. Hope they are wrong this time, but don,t think they are.
Heard Harris has gone to Doncaster. Agree about marsh but he seems to stick around. ...
