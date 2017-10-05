League Express reporting the link with Todd Carney, I see. They also mention Drew Hutchison, a 22-year old HB who has played a handful of games for St George Illawarra in the NRL, but more often for the their reserve grade. Missed most of 2017 with an injury. Presumably wouldn't need (the RFL's support for) a work permit, given his lack of first grade game time, and given his name is being touted in the first place.



I do wonder how many non-fed spots we expect to have available, as it can't be far off two quotas worth that we've been linked with.



I'd be very surprised if Mosoe, J. Carney or Heffernan left.



No reason to think Blair, ZDC or Quinlan are outward bound, each individually - although, one from the three would doesn't seem implausible.



Clark and JBF, I would expect to depart. But we'd had to loan JBF out anyway, so I imagine we only have one or two non-fed spots to play with.