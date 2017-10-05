Post a reply



1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 980

Now then Mr Wildcat. Bet your Mrs is chuffed The Rovers are back up?Any news on this mythical stadium? Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1732





As our games didnt clash too often, I got to watch a few Hull KR games myself this year. You did well, and looking forward to my pre match pattie next year.



You must keep up Craig, regarding the stadium. The Newmarket plan isnt happening. It was a bit out of the way so could have been a bit of a white elephant.



An agreement has been made in principal, with the club, council, stadium owner and a developer, for a new stadium on the current site. We have till the end of the month to confirm.



Now I have followed the club for 35 years, and have seen several false dawns on this, but knowing the chairman personally, he is no mug, and if he didnt think the plans were any good, dont think he would have gone along with it.



Check this website for artists impressions of the new stadium



Yes, she is very happy. I am too.As our games didnt clash too often, I got to watch a few Hull KR games myself this year. You did well, and looking forward to my pre match pattie next year.You must keep up Craig, regarding the stadium. The Newmarket plan isnt happening. It was a bit out of the way so could have been a bit of a white elephant.An agreement has been made in principal, with the club, council, stadium owner and a developer, for a new stadium on the current site. We have till the end of the month to confirm.Now I have followed the club for 35 years, and have seen several false dawns on this, but knowing the chairman personally, he is no mug, and if he didnt think the plans were any good, dont think he would have gone along with it.Check this website for artists impressions of the new stadium www.88m.co.uk and look at where it says £12m regeneration plan craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 980

I will believe it when I see it .Saying that I hope it is correct. I've enjoyed watching Cas but always been a Wakey sort of guy. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1732

Im of the same mind Craig to be fair.



Lets say, I'm cautiously optimistic this time it will happen.



I saw the press conference when it was announced and to be fair, Michael Carter, our chairman seemed to be really happy. Can't recall him beiing like that in the past when the stadium has been mentioned.



If it does go ahead, work will start at the end of next season, with us moving away until its completion. Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9879

Location: Leicestershire.

League Express reporting the link with Todd Carney, I see. They also mention Drew Hutchison, a 22-year old HB who has played a handful of games for St George Illawarra in the NRL, but more often for the their reserve grade. Missed most of 2017 with an injury. Presumably wouldn't need (the RFL's support for) a work permit, given his lack of first grade game time, and given his name is being touted in the first place.



I do wonder how many non-fed spots we expect to have available, as it can't be far off two quotas worth that we've been linked with.



I'd be very surprised if Mosoe, J. Carney or Heffernan left.



No reason to think Blair, ZDC or Quinlan are outward bound, each individually - although, one from the three would doesn't seem implausible.



Clark and JBF, I would expect to depart. But we'd had to loan JBF out anyway, so I imagine we only have one or two non-fed spots to play with. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Old Timer No 4, Paul_HKR, robinrovers10, Seventies red and 171 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,797 3,324 76,293 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























