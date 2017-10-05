WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Carney

Re: Carney
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:04 pm
craig hkr




Now then Mr Wildcat. Bet your Mrs is chuffed The Rovers are back up?Any news on this mythical stadium?
Re: Carney
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:42 pm
Eastern Wildcat




Yes, she is very happy. I am too.

As our games didnt clash too often, I got to watch a few Hull KR games myself this year. You did well, and looking forward to my pre match pattie next year.

You must keep up Craig, regarding the stadium. The Newmarket plan isnt happening. It was a bit out of the way so could have been a bit of a white elephant.

An agreement has been made in principal, with the club, council, stadium owner and a developer, for a new stadium on the current site. We have till the end of the month to confirm.

Now I have followed the club for 35 years, and have seen several false dawns on this, but knowing the chairman personally, he is no mug, and if he didnt think the plans were any good, dont think he would have gone along with it.

Check this website for artists impressions of the new stadium

www.88m.co.uk and look at where it says £12m regeneration plan
Re: Carney
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:02 pm
craig hkr




I will believe it when I see it .Saying that I hope it is correct. I've enjoyed watching Cas but always been a Wakey sort of guy.
Re: Carney
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:13 am
Eastern Wildcat




Im of the same mind Craig to be fair.

Lets say, I'm cautiously optimistic this time it will happen.

I saw the press conference when it was announced and to be fair, Michael Carter, our chairman seemed to be really happy. Can't recall him beiing like that in the past when the stadium has been mentioned.

If it does go ahead, work will start at the end of next season, with us moving away until its completion.
