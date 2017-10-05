Post a reply



Now then Mr Wildcat. Bet your Mrs is chuffed The Rovers are back up?Any news on this mythical stadium?



Yes, she is very happy. I am too.As our games didnt clash too often, I got to watch a few Hull KR games myself this year. You did well, and looking forward to my pre match pattie next year.You must keep up Craig, regarding the stadium. The Newmarket plan isnt happening. It was a bit out of the way so could have been a bit of a white elephant.An agreement has been made in principal, with the club, council, stadium owner and a developer, for a new stadium on the current site. We have till the end of the month to confirm.Now I have followed the club for 35 years, and have seen several false dawns on this, but knowing the chairman personally, he is no mug, and if he didnt think the plans were any good, dont think he would have gone along with it.Check this website for artists impressions of the new stadium www.88m.co.uk and look at where it says £12m regeneration plan



I will believe it when I see it .Saying that I hope it is correct. I've enjoyed watching Cas but always been a Wakey sort of guy.

