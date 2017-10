Post a reply 7 posts Page 1 of 1 Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am

Posts: 246

Don't shoot me down for banding names about as I suspect this is what this is....But the wail are linking us to Todd Carney....I imagine he would be about as welcome as a dose of the clap?

BiltonRobin

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am

Posts: 319

I think it's very lazy journalism, plucking names out of the ether due to lack of genuine info.

If last season is an indicator of how we now do business, nothing is passed to the press until the ink is dry on the contract.



Anyway he's got some very dodgy tattoos that could possibly clash with some of our sponsors shirt logos, so it's a "no thanks" from me

barham red

Silver RLFANS Member

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 5150

He'll be back in the NRL next year, he's had his court case cleared so this allows him back in. Someone will take a punt on him.



Being disappointing in the last 2 years but there must be a player in there somewhere. You don't get a Dally M for nothing. robinrovers10

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm

Posts: 175

Location: East Hull

barham red wrote: He'll be back in the NRL next year, he's had his court case cleared so this allows him back in. Someone will take a punt on him.



Being disappointing in the last 2 years but there must be a player in there somewhere. You don't get a Dally M for nothing.



Like with so many other players, I really don't get all the hype surrounding him. In saying that, I can do the same party trick he did and got in trouble for. Bubbling.



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 963

Not a player I'd be enthusiastic about if signed,Done very little at Cats or Salford. Agree he must be better than he has shown over here but strikes me as the kind of player we would have signed in the past and wasted big wage on a bad attitude. Makes you wonder what last season's side could have looked like if we hadn't had that mad 2 minutes and not gone down? If rumours were true then Masila and Hardaker were signed for us .We will never know but it's nice to be linked with good players and makes an interesting off season before Superleague again



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm

Posts: 946

Lazy lazy bas#ard. Injured regularly.

Watched him walk through a game. Then he decided to play and put 20 odd points on Huddersfield in about 15 minutes. He's just taking the money now. There's a reason Catalan and Salford have got rid.

Sandro II Terrorista

Gold RLFANS Member

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm

Posts: 11460

Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2



A quite unbelievable thing to add to one's curriculum vitae.



A quite unbelievable thing to add to one's curriculum vitae. A quite unbelievable thing to add to one's curriculum vitae. In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

