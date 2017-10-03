I think it's very lazy journalism, plucking names out of the ether due to lack of genuine info.
If last season is an indicator of how we now do business, nothing is passed to the press until the ink is dry on the contract.
Anyway he's got some very dodgy tattoos that could possibly clash with some of our sponsors shirt logos, so it's a "no thanks" from me
