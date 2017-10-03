WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Carney

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Carney

Post a reply
Carney
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:50 am
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 244
Don't shoot me down for banding names about as I suspect this is what this is....But the wail are linking us to Todd Carney....I imagine he would be about as welcome as a dose of the clap?
Re: Carney
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:13 am
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 317
I think it's very lazy journalism, plucking names out of the ether due to lack of genuine info.
If last season is an indicator of how we now do business, nothing is passed to the press until the ink is dry on the contract.

Anyway he's got some very dodgy tattoos that could possibly clash with some of our sponsors shirt logos, so it's a "no thanks" from me
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, craig hkr, Google [Bot], Mudeng, robin4ever, rover 2000, Rural Robin and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,6462,67376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM