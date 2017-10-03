Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am

Posts: 244



Don't shoot me down for banding names about as I suspect this is what this is....But the wail are linking us to Todd Carney....I imagine he would be about as welcome as a dose of the clap? BiltonRobin

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am

Posts: 317

I think it's very lazy journalism, plucking names out of the ether due to lack of genuine info.

If last season is an indicator of how we now do business, nothing is passed to the press until the ink is dry on the contract.



Anyway he's got some very dodgy tattoos that could possibly clash with some of our sponsors shirt logos, so it's a "no thanks" from me The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams

