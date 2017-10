And here's the Lebanon squad:



Anthony Layoun, Travis Robinson, James Elias, Jason Wehbe, Abbas Miski, Mitchell Moses, Robbie Farah, Tim Mannah, Michael Lichaa, Alex Twal, Chris Saab, Ahmad Ellaz, Nick Kassis, Mitchell Mamary, Elias Sukkar, Jaleel Seve-Derbas, Andrew Kazzi, Adam Doueihi, Bilal Maarbani, Jamie Clark, Danny Barakat.



It's basically the decider for that third place, let's be honest about it. And it looks a tough old prospect. Can't really call it decisively either way.