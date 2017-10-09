WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Cup 2017

Re: World Cup 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:34 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3110
Location: Peterborough
Boy do we miss him.
Re: World Cup 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:06 pm
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30635
Location: The commentary box
He's been bloody brilliant at the Raiders.
Re: World Cup 2017
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:26 pm
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30635
Location: The commentary box
Tierney in the Scotland squad along with Andrew and Kane Bentley
Re: World Cup 2017
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 2:26 pm
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30635
Location: The commentary box
Apparently only Melbourne have more players at the tournament than we do
Re: World Cup 2017
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:52 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30635
Location: The commentary box
So it's not just football world cups that the French can stuff up. Hakim Miloudi out for disciplinary reasons. Ilies Bergal replaces him
