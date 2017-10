BRADFORD BULLS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Riess Butterworth; Dane Chisholm; James Davies; Ashley Gibson; Vila Halafihi; Sam Hallas; Evan Hodgson; Joe Keyes; Liam Kirk; Ross Oakes; Ross Peltier; Brandon Pickersgill; Josh Ricketts; Ethan Ryan; Lee Smith; Matthew Storton; Olly Wilson



TRANSFERS IN: Elliot Minchella (Sheffield Eagles); Matt Garside (London Broncos); Mikey Wood (Huddersfield Giants); George Milton (Hull Kingston Rovers); Steve Crossley (Toronto Wolfpack)



TRANSFERS OUT: James Bentley (St Helens); Colton Roche (Huddersfield Giants); Wilf Moxon (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Keighley Cougars); Scott Moore (Released); Leon Pryce (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Geoff Toovey

2017 POSITION: 8th in Championship Shield (Relegated)



COVENTRY BEARS

RETAINED FROM 2017: John Aldred; Chris Barratt; Alex Beddows; Harry Chapman; Paul Emanuelli; James Geurtjens; Dan Gover; Owen Jones; Kieran Sherratt; Zak Williams



TRANSFERS IN: Lewis Lord (York Acorn)



TRANSFERS OUT: Billy Gaylor (Keighley Cougars); Callan Beckett (North Wales Crusaders)



HEAD COACH: Tom Tsang

2017 POSITION: 6th in League One Shield



DONCASTER RL

RETAINED FROM 2017: Zac Braham; Tom Carr; Kieran Cross; Sam Doherty; Brad England; Jordie Hedges; Jordan Howden; Aaron Jones-Bishop; Kyle Kesik; Charlie Martin; Jack Miller; Jason Muranka; Connor Scott; Russ Spiers; Jason Tali; Liam Welham



TRANSFERS IN: Ryan Boyle (Halifax RL); Connor Bower (Hull FC); Liam Harris (Hull Kingston Rovers); Jez Litten (Hull FC); Jordan Lane (Hull FC); Ross Osborne (Hull FC); Jack Sanderson (Hull FC)



TRANSFERS OUT: Ryan Wright (Keighley Cougars); Makali Aizue (Released); Richie Barnett (Released); Mark Castle (Released); Reece Dean (Released); Chris Heil (Released); Mike Kelly (Released); Louis Sheriff (Released); Jamie Thackray (Released); Michael Worrincy (Released); Iafeta Paleaaesina (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Richard Horne

2017 POSITION: 6th in League One



HEMEL STAGS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Jono Burns; Levi Crew; Marcus Elliott; Darren Forde; Corey Hanson; Kevin Rowe; James Thornton; Mitch Vincent



TRANSFERS IN: Mitch Stringer (Dewsbury Rams); Kieran Smith (Keighley Cougars); Lewis Chapman (Derby City); Danny Halmshaw (West Bowling)



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: Jack Howieson

2017 POSITION: 7th in League One Shield



HUNSLET RL

RETAINED FROM 2017: Jack Coventry; George Flanagan; Nyle Flynn; Jack Lee; Liam Mackay; Mufaro Mvududu; Matt Nicholson; Lewis Reed; Joe Sanderson; Jimmy Watson



TRANSFERS IN: Brad Foster (Dewsbury Rams); Cain Southernwood (Batley Bulldogs); Duane Straugheir (Sheffield Eagles); Harry Tyson-Wilson (York City Knights); Ryan Mallinder (York City Knights); Tom Ashton (Dewsbury Rams)



TRANSFERS OUT: Danny Ansell (Swinton Lions); Marcus Webb (Swinton Lions); Cameron Leeming (Keighley Cougars); Brett Whitehead (North Wales Crusaders)



HEAD COACH: Gary Thornton

2017 POSITION: 1st in League One Shield (Winners)



KEIGHLEY COUGARS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Aaronson; Matthew Bailey; Hamish Barnes; Matty Beharrell; Nathan Conroy; Davey Dixon; Mike Emmett; Andy Gabriel; Ritchie Hawkyard; Scott Law; Josh Lynam; Brad Nicholson; Brendon Rawlins; Gavin Reed; Adam Ryder; Aidan Scully; Josh Tonks



TRANSFERS IN: Benn Hardcastle (Newcastle Thunder); Trae O’Sullivan (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Bradford Bulls); Ryan Wright (Doncaster RL); Aaron Nicholson (Oxford RL); Lewis Fairhurst (Dewsbury Rams); Liam Senior (Wakefield Trinity); Billy Gaylor (Coventry Bears); Harvey Hallas (Wakefield Trinity); Cameron Leeming (Hunslet RL)



TRANSFERS OUT: Kieran Smith (Hemel Stags); Lewis Davey (Gateshead Storm); Callum Dunne (Kings Cross Park); Will Milner (Huddersfield RU); Adam Brook (Released); Josh Casey (Released); Liam Darville (Released); Vinny Finigan (Released); Sean Kelly (Released); Danny Lawton (Released); James Pickering (Released); James Feather (Retired); Neil Cherryholme (Retired); Ben Sagar (Retired); Rikki Sheriffe (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard

2017 POSITION: 7th in League One



LONDON SKOLARS

RETAINED FROM 2017:



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Williams (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Jermaine Coleman

2017 POSITION: 2nd in League One Shield



NEWCASTLE THUNDER

RETAINED FROM 2017: Jack Aldous; Liam McAvoy; Danny Nicklas; Vincent Rennie; Evan Simons; David Weetman; Lewis Young



TRANSFERS IN: Tom Capper (Western Suburb Magpies); Ben Pointer (London Broncos); Mo Agoro (University of Gloucestershire All Golds); Theerapol Ritson (Workington Town)



TRANSFERS OUT: Derrell Olpherts (Salford Red Devils); Benn Hardcastle (Keighley Cougars); Peter Fox (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Jason Payne

2017 POSITION: 5th in League One



NORTH WALES CRUSADERS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Simon Atherton; Kenny Baker; Joe Bate; Dale Bloomfield; James Dandy; Alex Davidson; Jack Houghton; Lee Hudson; Tommy Johnson; Ryan Millington; Ryan Smith; Alex Thompson; Warren Thompson; Jonny Walker; Luke Warburton



TRANSFERS IN: Brett Whitehead (Hunslet RL); Steve Roper (Whitehaven); Jack Thompson (Salford Red Devils); Callan Beckett (Coventry Bears)



TRANSFERS OUT: Earl Hurst (Rochdale Hornets); Blake Turner (Rochdale Hornets); Andy Moulsdale (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Mike Grady

2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One Shield



OLDHAM ROUGHYEDS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Craig Briscoe; Ben Davies; Kenny Hughes; Phil Joy; Danny Langtree; Adam Neal; Steve Nield; Gareth Owen; Jack Spencer; Matty Wilkinson



TRANSFERS IN: Luke Nelmes (Halifax RL); Paul Crook (Whitehaven); Danny Rasool (Warrington Wolves); Kyran Johnson (Featherstone Rovers)



TRANSFERS OUT: Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs); Luke Adamson (Rochdale Hornets); Richard Lepori (Rochdale Hornets); George Tyson (Swinton Lions); Sammy Gee (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Scott Naylor

2017 POSITION: 7th in Championship Shield (Relegated)



WEST WALES RAIDERS

RETAINED FROM 2017:



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: Jon Ellis

2017 POSITION: 8th in League One Shield (as South Wales Ironmen)



WHITEHAVEN

RETAINED FROM 2017: Dion Aiye; Lewis Brown; Jordan Burns; Carl Forster; Danny Green; Connor Holliday; Karl Olstrom; Marc Shackley; Chris Taylor; James Tilley



TRANSFERS IN: Kris Coward (Workington Town); Ellis Gillam (Warrington Wolves); Callum Phillips (Workington Town)



TRANSFERS OUT: Tommy Holland (Batley Bulldogs); Dave Allen (Rochdale Hornets); Paul Crook (Oldham Roughyeds); Kurt Maudling (Workington Town); Steve Roper (North Wales Crusaders); Craig Calvert (Retired); Scott McAvoy (Retired)



PLAYER-COACH: Carl Forster

2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One



WORKINGTON TOWN

RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Curwen; Jamie Doran; Joe Hambley; Gordon Maudling; Jake Moore; Scott Rooke; Stevie Scholey; Perry Singleton



TRANSFERS IN: Kurt Maudling (Whitehaven); Sam Forrester (Unattached); Joe Ryan (Warrington Wolves); Scott Akehurst (Aspatria RU)



TRANSFERS OUT: Callum Phillips (Whitehaven); Kris Coward (Whitehaven); Theerapol Ritson (Newcastle Thunder); Phil Joseph (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Leon Pryce

2017 POSITION: 8th in League One



YORK CITY KNIGHTS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Joe Batchelor; Harry Carter; Andy Ellis; Tim Spears



TRANSFERS IN: Ben Cockayne (Hull Kingston Rovers); Rory Dixon (Castleford Tigers); Harvey Kear (Castleford Tigers); Sam Scott (Sheffield Eagles)



TRANSFERS OUT: Harry Tyson-Wilson (Hunslet RL); Ryan Mallinder (Hunslet RL); David Foggin-Johnston (Released); James Haynes (Released); Jonny Presley (Retired)



HEAD COACH: James Ford

2017 POSITION: 4th in League One