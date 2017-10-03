Now I know the League One structure for 2018 has yet to be decided and three of these sides (Hemel, Oxford & All Golds) might yet still pull out/merge ahead of the 2018 season but I thought I'd get the ball rolling. Here's the annual League One Squads thread:
BRADFORD BULLS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Riess Butterworth; Dane Chisholm; Ashley Gibson; Sam Hallas; Vila Halifihi; Evan Hodgson; Joe Keyes; Liam Kirk; Ross Oakes; Ross Peltier; Lee Smith; Oscar Thomas; Olly Wilson
TRANSFERS IN: Elliot Minchella (Sheffield Eagles); Matt Garside (London Broncos)
TRANSFERS OUT: James Bentley (St Helens); Colton Roche (Huddersfield Giants); Wilf Moxon (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Keighley Cougars); Scott Moore (Released); Leon Pryce (Retired)
HEAD COACH: Geoff Toovey
2017 POSITION: 8th in Championship Shield (Relegated)
COVENTRY BEARS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Paul Emanuelli
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT:
HEAD COACH: Tom Tsang
2017 POSITION: 6th in League One Shield
DONCASTER RL
RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Carr; Sam Doherty; Jordie Hedges; Kyle Kesik; Charlie Martin; Jason Tali
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT: Ryan Wright (Keighley Cougars); Makali Aizue (Released); Richie Barnett (Released);Mark Castle (Released); Reece Dean (Released); Chris Heil (Released); Aaron-Jones Bishop (Released); Mike Kelly (Released); Louis Sheriff (Released); Jamie Thackray (Released); Michael Worrincy (Released); Iafeta Paleaaesina (Retired)
HEAD COACH: Richard Horne
2017 POSITION: 6th in League One
HEMEL STAGS
RETAINED FROM 2017: James Thornton
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT:
HEAD COACH: TBC
2017 POSITION: 7th in League One Shield
HUNSLET RL
RETAINED FROM 2017: George Flanagan; Jack Lee; Mufaro Mvududu; Matt Nicholson; Lewis Reed; Joe Sanderson; Jimmy Watson
TRANSFERS IN: Brad Foster (Dewsbury Rams)
TRANSFERS OUT:
HEAD COACH: Gary Thornton
2017 POSITION: 1st in League One Shield (Winners)
KEIGHLEY COUGARS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Aaronson; Matthew Bailey; Hamish Barnes; Matty Beharrell; Nathan Conroy; Davey Dixon; Mike Emmett; Andy Gabriel; Ritchie Hawkyard; Scott Law; Josh Lynam; Brad Nicholson; Brendon Rawlins; Gavin Reed; Adam Ryder; Aidan Scully; Josh Tonks
TRANSFERS IN: Benn Hardcastle (Newcastle Thunder); Trae O’Sullivan (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Bradford Bulls); Ryan Wright (Doncaster RL)
TRANSFERS OUT: Callum Dunne (Kings Cross Park); Will Milner (Huddersfield RU); Vinny Finigan (Released); James Feather (Retired); Neil Cherryholme (Retired); Ben Sagar (Retired); Rikki Sheriffe (Retired)
HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard
2017 POSITION: 7th in League One
LONDON SKOLARS
RETAINED FROM 2017:
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Williams (Retired)
HEAD COACH: Jermaine Coleman
2017 POSITION: 2nd in League One Shield
NEWCASTLE THUNDER
RETAINED FROM 2017: Liam McAvoy; Vincent Rennie; Evan Simons; David Weetman
TRANSFERS IN: Tom Capper (Western Suburb Magpies); Ben Pointer (London Broncos)
TRANSFERS OUT: Benn Hardcastle (Keighley Cougars)
HEAD COACH: Jason Payne
2017 POSITION: 5th in League One
NORTH WALES CRUSADERS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Simon Atherton; James Dandy; Jack Houghton; Lee Hudson; Ryan Millington; Luke Warburton
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT: Andy Moulsdale (Retired)
HEAD COACH: Mike Grady
2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One Shield
OLDHAM ROUGHYEDS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Danny Langtree; Phil Joy; Adam Neal; Gareth Owen
TRANSFERS IN: Luke Nelmes (Halifax RL)
TRANSFERS OUT: Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs)
HEAD COACH: Scott Naylor
2017 POSITION: 7th in Championship Shield (Relegated)
OXFORD RL
RETAINED FROM 2017:
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT:
HEAD COACH: Tim Rumford
2017 POSITION: 5th in League One Shield
UNIVERSITY OF GLOUCESTERSHIRE ALL GOLDS
RETAINED FROM 2017:
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT:
HEAD COACH: TBC
2017 POSITION: 4th in League One Shield
WEST WALES RAIDERS
RETAINED FROM 2017:
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT:
HEAD COACH: Phil Carleton
2017 POSITION: 8th in League One Shield (as South Wales Ironmen)
WHITEHAVEN
RETAINED FROM 2017: Carl Forster; Connor Holliday
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Allen (Rochdale Hornets); Craig Calvert (Retired); Scott McAvoy (Retired)
PLAYER-COACH: Carl Forster
2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One
WORKINGTON TOWN
RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Curwen; Gordon Maudling; Jake Moore; Stevie Scholey
TRANSFERS IN:
TRANSFERS OUT: Phil Joseph (Retired)
HEAD COACH: TBC
2017 POSITION: 8th in League One
YORK CITY KNIGHTS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Carter; Andy Ellis; Tim Spears
TRANSFERS IN: Ben Cockayne (Hull Kingston Rovers)
TRANSFERS OUT: Jonny Presley (Retired)
HEAD COACH: James Ford
2017 POSITION: 4th in League One
