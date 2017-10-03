WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League One Squads 2018

Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:34 am
Now I know the League One structure for 2018 has yet to be decided and three of these sides (Hemel, Oxford & All Golds) might yet still pull out/merge ahead of the 2018 season but I thought I'd get the ball rolling. Here's the annual League One Squads thread:

BRADFORD BULLS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Riess Butterworth; Dane Chisholm; Ashley Gibson; Sam Hallas; Vila Halifihi; Evan Hodgson; Joe Keyes; Liam Kirk; Ross Oakes; Ross Peltier; Lee Smith; Oscar Thomas; Olly Wilson

TRANSFERS IN: Elliot Minchella (Sheffield Eagles); Matt Garside (London Broncos)

TRANSFERS OUT: James Bentley (St Helens); Colton Roche (Huddersfield Giants); Wilf Moxon (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Keighley Cougars); Scott Moore (Released); Leon Pryce (Retired)

HEAD COACH: Geoff Toovey
2017 POSITION: 8th in Championship Shield (Relegated)

COVENTRY BEARS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Paul Emanuelli

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT:

HEAD COACH: Tom Tsang
2017 POSITION: 6th in League One Shield

DONCASTER RL
RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Carr; Sam Doherty; Jordie Hedges; Kyle Kesik; Charlie Martin; Jason Tali

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT: Ryan Wright (Keighley Cougars); Makali Aizue (Released); Richie Barnett (Released);Mark Castle (Released); Reece Dean (Released); Chris Heil (Released); Aaron-Jones Bishop (Released); Mike Kelly (Released); Louis Sheriff (Released); Jamie Thackray (Released); Michael Worrincy (Released); Iafeta Paleaaesina (Retired)

HEAD COACH: Richard Horne
2017 POSITION: 6th in League One

HEMEL STAGS
RETAINED FROM 2017: James Thornton

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT:

HEAD COACH: TBC
2017 POSITION: 7th in League One Shield

HUNSLET RL
RETAINED FROM 2017: George Flanagan; Jack Lee; Mufaro Mvududu; Matt Nicholson; Lewis Reed; Joe Sanderson; Jimmy Watson

TRANSFERS IN: Brad Foster (Dewsbury Rams)

TRANSFERS OUT:

HEAD COACH: Gary Thornton
2017 POSITION: 1st in League One Shield (Winners)

KEIGHLEY COUGARS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Aaronson; Matthew Bailey; Hamish Barnes; Matty Beharrell; Nathan Conroy; Davey Dixon; Mike Emmett; Andy Gabriel; Ritchie Hawkyard; Scott Law; Josh Lynam; Brad Nicholson; Brendon Rawlins; Gavin Reed; Adam Ryder; Aidan Scully; Josh Tonks

TRANSFERS IN: Benn Hardcastle (Newcastle Thunder); Trae O’Sullivan (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Bradford Bulls); Ryan Wright (Doncaster RL)

TRANSFERS OUT: Callum Dunne (Kings Cross Park); Will Milner (Huddersfield RU); Vinny Finigan (Released); James Feather (Retired); Neil Cherryholme (Retired); Ben Sagar (Retired); Rikki Sheriffe (Retired)

HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard
2017 POSITION: 7th in League One

LONDON SKOLARS
RETAINED FROM 2017:

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Williams (Retired)

HEAD COACH: Jermaine Coleman
2017 POSITION: 2nd in League One Shield

NEWCASTLE THUNDER
RETAINED FROM 2017: Liam McAvoy; Vincent Rennie; Evan Simons; David Weetman

TRANSFERS IN: Tom Capper (Western Suburb Magpies); Ben Pointer (London Broncos)

TRANSFERS OUT: Benn Hardcastle (Keighley Cougars)

HEAD COACH: Jason Payne
2017 POSITION: 5th in League One

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Simon Atherton; James Dandy; Jack Houghton; Lee Hudson; Ryan Millington; Luke Warburton

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT: Andy Moulsdale (Retired)

HEAD COACH: Mike Grady
2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One Shield

OLDHAM ROUGHYEDS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Danny Langtree; Phil Joy; Adam Neal; Gareth Owen

TRANSFERS IN: Luke Nelmes (Halifax RL)

TRANSFERS OUT: Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs)

HEAD COACH: Scott Naylor
2017 POSITION: 7th in Championship Shield (Relegated)

OXFORD RL
RETAINED FROM 2017:

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT:

HEAD COACH: Tim Rumford
2017 POSITION: 5th in League One Shield

UNIVERSITY OF GLOUCESTERSHIRE ALL GOLDS
RETAINED FROM 2017:

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT:

HEAD COACH: TBC
2017 POSITION: 4th in League One Shield

WEST WALES RAIDERS
RETAINED FROM 2017:

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT:

HEAD COACH: Phil Carleton
2017 POSITION: 8th in League One Shield (as South Wales Ironmen)

WHITEHAVEN
RETAINED FROM 2017: Carl Forster; Connor Holliday

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Allen (Rochdale Hornets); Craig Calvert (Retired); Scott McAvoy (Retired)

PLAYER-COACH: Carl Forster
2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One

WORKINGTON TOWN
RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Curwen; Gordon Maudling; Jake Moore; Stevie Scholey

TRANSFERS IN:

TRANSFERS OUT: Phil Joseph (Retired)

HEAD COACH: TBC
2017 POSITION: 8th in League One

YORK CITY KNIGHTS
RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Carter; Andy Ellis; Tim Spears

TRANSFERS IN: Ben Cockayne (Hull Kingston Rovers)

TRANSFERS OUT: Jonny Presley (Retired)

HEAD COACH: James Ford
2017 POSITION: 4th in League One
