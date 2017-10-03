WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League One Squads 2018









Now I know the League One structure for 2018 has yet to be decided and three of these sides (Hemel, Oxford & All Golds) might yet still pull out/merge ahead of the 2018 season but I thought I'd get the ball rolling. Here's the annual League One Squads thread:



BRADFORD BULLS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Riess Butterworth; Dane Chisholm; Ashley Gibson; Sam Hallas; Vila Halifihi; Evan Hodgson; Joe Keyes; Liam Kirk; Ross Oakes; Ross Peltier; Lee Smith; Oscar Thomas; Olly Wilson



TRANSFERS IN: Elliot Minchella (Sheffield Eagles); Matt Garside (London Broncos)



TRANSFERS OUT: James Bentley (St Helens); Colton Roche (Huddersfield Giants); Wilf Moxon (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Keighley Cougars); Scott Moore (Released); Leon Pryce (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Geoff Toovey

2017 POSITION: 8th in Championship Shield (Relegated)



COVENTRY BEARS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Paul Emanuelli



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: Tom Tsang

2017 POSITION: 6th in League One Shield



DONCASTER RL

RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Carr; Sam Doherty; Jordie Hedges; Kyle Kesik; Charlie Martin; Jason Tali



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT: Ryan Wright (Keighley Cougars); Makali Aizue (Released); Richie Barnett (Released);Mark Castle (Released); Reece Dean (Released); Chris Heil (Released); Aaron-Jones Bishop (Released); Mike Kelly (Released); Louis Sheriff (Released); Jamie Thackray (Released); Michael Worrincy (Released); Iafeta Paleaaesina (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Richard Horne

2017 POSITION: 6th in League One



HEMEL STAGS

RETAINED FROM 2017: James Thornton



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: TBC

2017 POSITION: 7th in League One Shield



HUNSLET RL

RETAINED FROM 2017: George Flanagan; Jack Lee; Mufaro Mvududu; Matt Nicholson; Lewis Reed; Joe Sanderson; Jimmy Watson



TRANSFERS IN: Brad Foster (Dewsbury Rams)



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: Gary Thornton

2017 POSITION: 1st in League One Shield (Winners)



KEIGHLEY COUGARS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Aaronson; Matthew Bailey; Hamish Barnes; Matty Beharrell; Nathan Conroy; Davey Dixon; Mike Emmett; Andy Gabriel; Ritchie Hawkyard; Scott Law; Josh Lynam; Brad Nicholson; Brendon Rawlins; Gavin Reed; Adam Ryder; Aidan Scully; Josh Tonks



TRANSFERS IN: Benn Hardcastle (Newcastle Thunder); Trae O’Sullivan (Batley Bulldogs); Joe Lumb (Bradford Bulls); Ryan Wright (Doncaster RL)



TRANSFERS OUT: Callum Dunne (Kings Cross Park); Will Milner (Huddersfield RU); Vinny Finigan (Released); James Feather (Retired); Neil Cherryholme (Retired); Ben Sagar (Retired); Rikki Sheriffe (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard

2017 POSITION: 7th in League One



LONDON SKOLARS

RETAINED FROM 2017:



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Williams (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Jermaine Coleman

2017 POSITION: 2nd in League One Shield



NEWCASTLE THUNDER

RETAINED FROM 2017: Liam McAvoy; Vincent Rennie; Evan Simons; David Weetman



TRANSFERS IN: Tom Capper (Western Suburb Magpies); Ben Pointer (London Broncos)



TRANSFERS OUT: Benn Hardcastle (Keighley Cougars)



HEAD COACH: Jason Payne

2017 POSITION: 5th in League One



NORTH WALES CRUSADERS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Simon Atherton; James Dandy; Jack Houghton; Lee Hudson; Ryan Millington; Luke Warburton



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT: Andy Moulsdale (Retired)



HEAD COACH: Mike Grady

2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One Shield



OLDHAM ROUGHYEDS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Danny Langtree; Phil Joy; Adam Neal; Gareth Owen



TRANSFERS IN: Luke Nelmes (Halifax RL)



TRANSFERS OUT: Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs)



HEAD COACH: Scott Naylor

2017 POSITION: 7th in Championship Shield (Relegated)



OXFORD RL

RETAINED FROM 2017:



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: Tim Rumford

2017 POSITION: 5th in League One Shield



UNIVERSITY OF GLOUCESTERSHIRE ALL GOLDS

RETAINED FROM 2017:



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: TBC

2017 POSITION: 4th in League One Shield



WEST WALES RAIDERS

RETAINED FROM 2017:



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT:



HEAD COACH: Phil Carleton

2017 POSITION: 8th in League One Shield (as South Wales Ironmen)



WHITEHAVEN

RETAINED FROM 2017: Carl Forster; Connor Holliday



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT: Dave Allen (Rochdale Hornets); Craig Calvert (Retired); Scott McAvoy (Retired)



PLAYER-COACH: Carl Forster

2017 POSITION: 3rd in League One



WORKINGTON TOWN

RETAINED FROM 2017: Tom Curwen; Gordon Maudling; Jake Moore; Stevie Scholey



TRANSFERS IN:



TRANSFERS OUT: Phil Joseph (Retired)



HEAD COACH: TBC

2017 POSITION: 8th in League One



YORK CITY KNIGHTS

RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Carter; Andy Ellis; Tim Spears



TRANSFERS IN: Ben Cockayne (Hull Kingston Rovers)



TRANSFERS OUT: Jonny Presley (Retired)



HEAD COACH: James Ford

2017 POSITION: 4th in League One



