I think we have a better squad than people think. But if it's if they perform is the question. Difference between this year and in 08, we have a lot of players who play regularly against Thurston, Slater, Cronk etc and have performed outstanding in the league. So they shouldn't be in awe of them when we walk out on the field against them. Last year was a damp squid as the tournament was over after a narrow loss to NZ. I'm pretty certain we won't win the WC, but i hope we have a bloody good crack.