Bull Mania wrote: Or Matt Scott



Did his ACL in Week 2, put him out for the season. Was never in a position to be in the WC squad after spending the season on the sidelines. Did his ACL in Week 2, put him out for the season. Was never in a position to be in the WC squad after spending the season on the sidelines. BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Tedesco is in the Italy squad. Wilde 3

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Surprised they left out Sam Thaiday to be honest.



And boy is he not happy about It!! And boy is he not happy about It!! BrisbaneRhino

Thaiday hasn't been picked because he hasn't been good enough. Shifty Cat

Wigg'n wrote: I’d give them the trophy now.



Some poor picks though - Dugan, Woods, Maloney, Hunt, Holmes

Is Wood's really a poor pick? the dudes just won Daly M Prop of year. I know plenty thought he didn't deserve it & there's a bit of you either love him, or think he's average thing that goes on down under, but the guy's a workhorse, averages 160m a game and 28 tackles. For all the moans that Vaughn didn't get it, his stats are hardly any better than Woods at 144 meters a game and 30 tackles. Like they generally do down under, especially in the pack, they've gone with the more experienced and more consistant Prop over a few years. Vaughn's been a bit of a one season wonder so far in his career.



