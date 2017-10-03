WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced

Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:49 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1039
No Greg Inglis.
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:31 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4805
Or Matt Scott
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:35 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3110
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Or Matt Scott


Did his ACL in Week 2, put him out for the season. Was never in a position to be in the WC squad after spending the season on the sidelines.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:07 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1858
Location: Hull
Tedesco is in the Italy squad.
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:51 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5635
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Surprised they left out Sam Thaiday to be honest.


And boy is he not happy about It!!
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:19 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8290
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Thaiday hasn't been picked because he hasn't been good enough.
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:47 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4007
Wigg'n wrote:
I’d give them the trophy now.

Some poor picks though - Dugan, Woods, Maloney, Hunt, Holmes

Is Wood's really a poor pick? the dudes just won Daly M Prop of year. I know plenty thought he didn't deserve it & there's a bit of you either love him, or think he's average thing that goes on down under, but the guy's a workhorse, averages 160m a game and 28 tackles. For all the moans that Vaughn didn't get it, his stats are hardly any better than Woods at 144 meters a game and 30 tackles. Like they generally do down under, especially in the pack, they've gone with the more experienced and more consistant Prop over a few years. Vaughn's been a bit of a one season wonder so far in his career.

Agree with others Tedesco should have been in their at FB.
Previous

