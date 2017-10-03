WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced

Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:49 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
No Greg Inglis.
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:31 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Or Matt Scott
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:35 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bull Mania wrote:
Or Matt Scott


Did his ACL in Week 2, put him out for the season. Was never in a position to be in the WC squad after spending the season on the sidelines.
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:07 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Tedesco is in the Italy squad.
Re: RLWC2017 - Australia Squad Announced
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:51 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Surprised they left out Sam Thaiday to be honest.


And boy is he not happy about It!!
