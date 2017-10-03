rollin thunder wrote: we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win.

Its an interesting comment because it is pretty much how i feel after watching last years 4 nations it was a complete walk over for the Aussies BUT, it was only a 3 years ago we got very very close to beating both in the 4 nations over there and NZ won that event and looked the best side in the world at that time with Johnson killing it. I would never write off the kiwis with their pedigree at the big comps over the last decade but yeah, don't really find much hope for us bar plenty of straw clutching, i just hope we can play some good stuff and compete, 2008 was a complete farce we don't need that again.