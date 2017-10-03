|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
http://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/austra ... 18a0691317
Very strong squad announced, but with some notable players left out.
AUSTRALIA: Backs: Billy Slater, Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Dugan, Valentine Holmes, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Munster, Michael Morgan, James Maloney.
Forwards: Aaron Woods, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, Andrew Fifita, Jake Trobojevic, Jordan McLean, Boyd Cordner, Matt Gillett, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham, Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Smith, Ben Hunt.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:51 am
Not sure why they picked Boyd given his injury. Tedesco would be a better inclusion. Hunt as backup hooker is a bit poor but they have Smith so doesn't really matter.
They have more than enough there to beat England and NZ.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:32 am
Which big names have they left out? Hope we acquit ourselves better than during the Four Nations.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:49 am
Bullseye wrote:
Not sure why they picked Boyd given his injury. Tedesco would be a better inclusion. Hunt as backup hooker is a bit poor but they have Smith so doesn't really matter.
They have more than enough there to beat England and NZ.
we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:08 am
Grimmy wrote:
Which big names have they left out? Hope we acquit ourselves better than during the Four Nations.
Tedesco, Paul Vaughan, Josh Jackson, Blake Ferguson and obviously Thurston who is injured.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:33 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
rollin thunder wrote:
we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win.
So you have no interest yet you open up a "RLWC" thread & pour a bucket of negativity on it? Awesome, thanks for the contribution.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:35 am
I’d give them the trophy now.
Some poor picks though - Dugan, Woods, Maloney, Hunt, Holmes
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:36 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win.
Its an interesting comment because it is pretty much how i feel after watching last years 4 nations it was a complete walk over for the Aussies BUT, it was only a 3 years ago we got very very close to beating both in the 4 nations over there and NZ won that event and looked the best side in the world at that time with Johnson killing it. I would never write off the kiwis with their pedigree at the big comps over the last decade but yeah, don't really find much hope for us bar plenty of straw clutching, i just hope we can play some good stuff and compete, 2008 was a complete farce we don't need that again.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:03 pm
Surprised they left out Sam Thaiday to be honest.
