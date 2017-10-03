|
http://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/austra ... 18a0691317
Very strong squad announced, but with some notable players left out.
AUSTRALIA: Backs: Billy Slater, Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Dugan, Valentine Holmes, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Munster, Michael Morgan, James Maloney.
Forwards: Aaron Woods, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, Andrew Fifita, Jake Trobojevic, Jordan McLean, Boyd Cordner, Matt Gillett, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham, Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Smith, Ben Hunt.
Not sure why they picked Boyd given his injury. Tedesco would be a better inclusion. Hunt as backup hooker is a bit poor but they have Smith so doesn't really matter.
They have more than enough there to beat England and NZ.
|
Which big names have they left out? Hope we acquit ourselves better than during the Four Nations.
|
Bullseye wrote:
Not sure why they picked Boyd given his injury. Tedesco would be a better inclusion. Hunt as backup hooker is a bit poor but they have Smith so doesn't really matter.
They have more than enough there to beat England and NZ.
we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win.
|
Grimmy wrote:
Which big names have they left out? Hope we acquit ourselves better than during the Four Nations.
Tedesco, Paul Vaughan, Josh Jackson, Blake Ferguson and obviously Thurston who is injured.
|
|