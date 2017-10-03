Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2137

http://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/austra ... 18a0691317



Very strong squad announced, but with some notable players left out.



AUSTRALIA: Backs: Billy Slater, Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Dugan, Valentine Holmes, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Munster, Michael Morgan, James Maloney.



Forwards: Aaron Woods, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, Andrew Fifita, Jake Trobojevic, Jordan McLean, Boyd Cordner, Matt Gillett, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham, Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Smith, Ben Hunt. Very strong squad announced, but with some notable players left out.AUSTRALIA: Backs: Billy Slater, Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Dugan, Valentine Holmes, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Munster, Michael Morgan, James Maloney.Forwards: Aaron Woods, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, Andrew Fifita, Jake Trobojevic, Jordan McLean, Boyd Cordner, Matt Gillett, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham, Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Smith, Ben Hunt. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27320

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Not sure why they picked Boyd given his injury. Tedesco would be a better inclusion. Hunt as backup hooker is a bit poor but they have Smith so doesn't really matter.



They have more than enough there to beat England and NZ. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Grimmy

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm

Posts: 12504

Which big names have they left out? Hope we acquit ourselves better than during the Four Nations. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm

Posts: 1646

Bullseye wrote: Not sure why they picked Boyd given his injury. Tedesco would be a better inclusion. Hunt as backup hooker is a bit poor but they have Smith so doesn't really matter.



They have more than enough there to beat England and NZ.

we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win. we should just get all eligible England players ie backs then forwards, put there names i a hat and draw them out to pick the squad. because regardless of who we pick we have very little chance of winning anyway. i'm usually pretty positive regarding international RL but just don't have muck/any interest in this. England have no chance NZ Australia final and Australia will win. SecondRowSaint

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm

Posts: 623

Grimmy wrote: Which big names have they left out? Hope we acquit ourselves better than during the Four Nations.



Tedesco, Paul Vaughan, Josh Jackson, Blake Ferguson and obviously Thurston who is injured. Tedesco, Paul Vaughan, Josh Jackson, Blake Ferguson and obviously Thurston who is injured. Rugby is like a hard game of chess! Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Buggo, ComeOnYouWolves, DannyB, GB, Grimmy, Mike Oxlong, nkpom, nottinghamtiger, Seth, Tharg The Mighty and 244 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 5 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,634 2,519 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























