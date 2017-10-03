|
http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/artic ... nce-squad/
Interesting that on 7 of the 24 are currently at the Catalans & how many are with other SL/Championship clubs.
Bastien Ader, Olivier Arnaud, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Guillaume Bonnet, Julian Bousquet, Clément Boyer, Damien Cardace, Nabil Djalout, Theo Fages, John Boudebza, Ben Garcia, Maxime Herold, Benjamin Jullien, Thibaud Margalet, Antoni Maria, Hakim Miloudi, Mark Kheirallah, Romain Navarrete, Eloi Pelissier, Mickael Rouch, Gadwin Springer, Fouad Yaha.
No Gigot, Escare, Casty, Duport, Simon and Bosc.
In 2013, 16 of the 24man squad were at the Dragons, and just 1 elsewhere in SL.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:34 am
|
DGM wrote:
http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/articles-9/159-5384-7-dragons-named-in-france-squad/
Interesting that on 7 of the 24 are currently at the Catalans & how many are with other SL/Championship clubs.
Bastien Ader, Olivier Arnaud, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Guillaume Bonnet, Julian Bousquet, Clément Boyer, Damien Cardace, Nabil Djalout, Theo Fages, John Boudebza, Ben Garcia, Maxime Herold, Benjamin Jullien, Thibaud Margalet, Antoni Maria, Hakim Miloudi, Mark Kheirallah, Romain Navarrete, Eloi Pelissier, Mickael Rouch, Gadwin Springer, Fouad Yaha.
No Gigot, Escare, Casty, Duport, Simon and Bosc.
In 2013, 16 of the 24man squad were at the Dragons, and just 1 elsewhere in SL.
Escare picked up a serious injury which kept him out most of the season. He was our best player at the time and may well force S.Tomkins into the halves next season.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:31 am
|
Casty is a huge loss, Baitieri the only real experienced veteran there. good to see the contingent from Toulouse ever growing though
|