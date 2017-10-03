I found the details as:The five-year deal breaks down as follows:The amount being paid for club and international matches will be £182,200,000 in total.Of that total, £146,760,000, or 80 per cent, will go to Super League clubs.£14,576,000 or 8 per cent, will go to the twelve Championship clubs in the second tier.£1,822,000, or one per cent, will go to the Championship One clubs.£20,042,000, or 11 per cent, will be paid for Challenge Cup and internationals coverage.For that, Sky Sports will broadcast 71 Super League games per season, 17 Championship games and one Championship one game, while they will also broadcast eleven Challenge Cup games.BSkyB will also pay another £17,800,000 during the course of the contract, and that money will be paid for coaching and to the clubs’ charitable foundations, with the first payment of £100,000 per club being made in July.Under the terms of the new contract the annual payment to Super League clubs will rise to £1,825,000 per club, which will just about cover the salary cap.