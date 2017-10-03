Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9078



shinymcshine wrote: Well, some rather dubious maths, might suggest:



From the £200m for 5 years Sky TV deal, the SL clubs will each receive £1.825m per year.



If we say Wires have a average gate of 9000 for 14 home games at £20 per ticket then total gate receipts would be £2.5m



Albeit the matchday supporter might then spend more on the day (programme, refreshments, merch), then offset by running costs (those pesky spectators need looking after, stewards, police, etc).



£40m per annum / 12 clubs is £3.33M. Where does the balance go - RFL running costs? We know that Wood is on £0.4M.



Ticket receipts, less VAT = £2.08M.



Also didn't Broomhead say that the club was subsidising beer by 30p a pint? £40m per annum / 12 clubs is £3.33M. Where does the balance go - RFL running costs? We know that Wood is on £0.4M.Ticket receipts, less VAT = £2.08M.Also didn't Broomhead say that the club was subsidising beer by 30p a pint? https://www.mind.org.uk shinymcshine Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm

Posts: 1414





The five-year deal breaks down as follows:



The amount being paid for club and international matches will be £182,200,000 in total.



Of that total, £146,760,000, or 80 per cent, will go to Super League clubs.



£14,576,000 or 8 per cent, will go to the twelve Championship clubs in the second tier.



£1,822,000, or one per cent, will go to the Championship One clubs.



£20,042,000, or 11 per cent, will be paid for Challenge Cup and internationals coverage.



For that, Sky Sports will broadcast 71 Super League games per season, 17 Championship games and one Championship one game, while they will also broadcast eleven Challenge Cup games.



BSkyB will also pay another £17,800,000 during the course of the contract, and that money will be paid for coaching and to the clubs’ charitable foundations, with the first payment of £100,000 per club being made in July.



Under the terms of the new contract the annual payment to Super League clubs will rise to £1,825,000 per club, which will just about cover the salary cap.



http://www.totalrl.com/ins-outs-super-l ... w-tv-deal/ I found the details as:The five-year deal breaks down as follows:The amount being paid for club and international matches will be £182,200,000 in total.Of that total, £146,760,000, or 80 per cent, will go to Super League clubs.£14,576,000 or 8 per cent, will go to the twelve Championship clubs in the second tier.£1,822,000, or one per cent, will go to the Championship One clubs.£20,042,000, or 11 per cent, will be paid for Challenge Cup and internationals coverage.For that, Sky Sports will broadcast 71 Super League games per season, 17 Championship games and one Championship one game, while they will also broadcast eleven Challenge Cup games.BSkyB will also pay another £17,800,000 during the course of the contract, and that money will be paid for coaching and to the clubs’ charitable foundations, with the first payment of £100,000 per club being made in July.Under the terms of the new contract the annual payment to Super League clubs will rise to £1,825,000 per club, which will just about cover the salary cap. shinymcshine Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm

Posts: 1414

Noting not all the money goes to SL clubs, the bit I didn't understand is the:



£146m to go to SL clubs (where 12 clubs over 5 years = £146m/12/5 = £2.4m)



but later on it says



Annual payment to SL clubs.... £1.825m per club (£1.825 * 12 * 5 = £109.5m)



Hence there's £36.5m of the SL money going somewhere else ? shinymcshine Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm

Posts: 1414

Anyway the point wan't to debate the ins/out of the TV deal, but to look at the contribution of matchdays takings compared to TV money, where, even for a well supported club such as Wires they are reasonably comparable.



Hence without the TV deal we'd have to double our attendance, and I guess that the percentage of fans who don't attend because of the TV is easily offset by the TV income. Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9078

Thanks for the figures. Yeah a 10% drop in attendance isn't going to worry us. https://www.mind.org.uk Slaphead63

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon May 04, 2015 2:45 pm

Posts: 106

If they paid me I would not step foot in the ground again. The club is a joke, so many people I know have been treated bad by the club one way or another and people have long memory's. Pity the RFL is run like a circus Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Cats13, CyberPieMan, DAG, easyWire, foggy, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, leslie boyd, lister, Melph, morrisseyisawire, moving on..., Orfie, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, scottty, SecondRowSaint, Shazbaz, silver2, Slaphead63, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, thelinesman, Thelonius, unknownlegend, wire-flyer, wire-wire and 482 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 26 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,644,089 3,306 76,274 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























