|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9061
|
shinymcshine wrote:
Well, some rather dubious maths, might suggest:
From the £200m for 5 years Sky TV deal, the SL clubs will each receive £1.825m per year.
If we say Wires have a average gate of 9000 for 14 home games at £20 per ticket then total gate receipts would be £2.5m
Albeit the matchday supporter might then spend more on the day (programme, refreshments, merch), then offset by running costs (those pesky spectators need looking after, stewards, police, etc).
£40m per annum / 12 clubs is £3.33M. Where does the balance go - RFL running costs? We know that Wood is on £0.4M.
Ticket receipts, less VAT = £2.08M.
Also didn't Broomhead say that the club was subsidising beer by 30p a pint?
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1414
|
I found the details as:
The five-year deal breaks down as follows:
The amount being paid for club and international matches will be £182,200,000 in total.
Of that total, £146,760,000, or 80 per cent, will go to Super League clubs.
£14,576,000 or 8 per cent, will go to the twelve Championship clubs in the second tier.
£1,822,000, or one per cent, will go to the Championship One clubs.
£20,042,000, or 11 per cent, will be paid for Challenge Cup and internationals coverage.
For that, Sky Sports will broadcast 71 Super League games per season, 17 Championship games and one Championship one game, while they will also broadcast eleven Challenge Cup games.
BSkyB will also pay another £17,800,000 during the course of the contract, and that money will be paid for coaching and to the clubs’ charitable foundations, with the first payment of £100,000 per club being made in July.
Under the terms of the new contract the annual payment to Super League clubs will rise to £1,825,000 per club, which will just about cover the salary cap.http://www.totalrl.com/ins-outs-super-l ... w-tv-deal/
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1414
|
Noting not all the money goes to SL clubs, the bit I didn't understand is the:
£146m to go to SL clubs (where 12 clubs over 5 years = £146m/12/5 = £2.4m)
but later on it says
Annual payment to SL clubs.... £1.825m per club (£1.825 * 12 * 5 = £109.5m)
Hence there's £36.5m of the SL money going somewhere else ?
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1414
|
Anyway the point wan't to debate the ins/out of the TV deal, but to look at the contribution of matchdays takings compared to TV money, where, even for a well supported club such as Wires they are reasonably comparable.
Hence without the TV deal we'd have to double our attendance, and I guess that the percentage of fans who don't attend because of the TV is easily offset by the TV income.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9061
|
Thanks for the figures. Yeah a 10% drop in attendance isn't going to worry us.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, karetaker, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, matt6169, Melph, mikej, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, Old Timer No 4, Psychedelic Casual, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, TrevorGrice, unknownlegend, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust and 652 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,953
|3,062
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|