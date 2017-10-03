WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets - why ?

Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:35 pm
Wires71
shinymcshine wrote:
Well, some rather dubious maths, might suggest:

From the £200m for 5 years Sky TV deal, the SL clubs will each receive £1.825m per year.

If we say Wires have a average gate of 9000 for 14 home games at £20 per ticket then total gate receipts would be £2.5m

Albeit the matchday supporter might then spend more on the day (programme, refreshments, merch), then offset by running costs (those pesky spectators need looking after, stewards, police, etc).


£40m per annum / 12 clubs is £3.33M. Where does the balance go - RFL running costs? We know that Wood is on £0.4M.

Ticket receipts, less VAT = £2.08M.

Also didn't Broomhead say that the club was subsidising beer by 30p a pint?
