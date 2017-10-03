shinymcshine wrote:

Well, some rather dubious maths, might suggest:



From the £200m for 5 years Sky TV deal, the SL clubs will each receive £1.825m per year.



If we say Wires have a average gate of 9000 for 14 home games at £20 per ticket then total gate receipts would be £2.5m



Albeit the matchday supporter might then spend more on the day (programme, refreshments, merch), then offset by running costs (those pesky spectators need looking after, stewards, police, etc).