shinymcshine wrote:
Well, some rather dubious maths, might suggest:
From the £200m for 5 years Sky TV deal, the SL clubs will each receive £1.825m per year.
If we say Wires have a average gate of 9000 for 14 home games at £20 per ticket then total gate receipts would be £2.5m
Albeit the matchday supporter might then spend more on the day (programme, refreshments, merch), then offset by running costs (those pesky spectators need looking after, stewards, police, etc).
£40m per annum / 12 clubs is £3.33M. Where does the balance go - RFL running costs? We know that Wood is on £0.4M.
Ticket receipts, less VAT = £2.08M.
Also didn't Broomhead say that the club was subsidising beer by 30p a pint?