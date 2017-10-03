WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets - why ?

Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:57 am
Smith's Brolly
shinymcshine wrote:
I've a friend who has a season ticket for Wolverhampton Wanderers but only goes to about half the games due to travelling distances.

When I asked him why he bothers with the season ticket he said, rather altruistically:

"It's just my way for supporting my club, physically when I can go, and financially still when I can't."

A nice approach. Personally I am just not able to attend as many as i used to due to £££ and time. Used to go home and away, now a season ticket wouldn't be value for money.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:04 am
Had a season ticket every year that we have been at the HJ and some seasons at Wilderspool before that. Went several seasons at Wilderspool without a season ticket as I was living down south and could only get to a handful of games per season. Midway through this season I changed jobs and my new days/hours meant I could no longer get to Thursday, Friday or Saturday games hence I managed to get to less than half our home games and none in the second half of the season.

I have recently changed my hours thinking ahead to next season meaning I will be able to attend Friday or Sunday games, but unless I can swap shifts around Thursday (possible) and Saturday (almost impossible) will be missed. Knowing my luck, the club will continue with the Saturday game slot!

I won't be buying a season ticket for the first time in many years.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:16 am
ninearches
As with all things sky ,the fans who want to support their teams from the terraces are the last people to be considered. Sky might be happy for you to support any particular team or any sport but ultimately they want you to support sky £££££ .
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:26 am
shinymcshine
ninearches wrote:
As with all things sky ,the fans who want to support their teams from the terraces are the last people to be considered. Sky might be happy for you to support any particular team or any sport but ultimately they want you to support sky £££££ .


Yet again I will state:

Sky put the offer on the table, it was the SL chairmen who voted (in majority) to accept it. They are the ones who made the decision which affects their fans on their terraces through accepting the changing kick off times and dates in accordance with that TV deal.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:27 am
Wires71
Doesnt the Sky payment dwarf ticket receipts anyway?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:31 am
karetaker
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm not sure how many games these days you have to miss for a season ticket to lose it's value cf 'pay on the day'? I had a season ticket here and also a season ticket at a 'local' Association Football Club and a clash generally mean't missing the Wire (not a true fan) so now pay on the day.

I've never been disappointed by not being able to get in as a previous correspondent has mentioned, so the flexibility of 'pay as you go' works for me


I think it’s 3 or possibly 4, either way it’s simple enough to do the maths.
