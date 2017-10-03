shinymcshine wrote:
I've a friend who has a season ticket for Wolverhampton Wanderers but only goes to about half the games due to travelling distances.
When I asked him why he bothers with the season ticket he said, rather altruistically:
"It's just my way for supporting my club, physically when I can go, and financially still when I can't."
When I asked him why he bothers with the season ticket he said, rather altruistically:
"It's just my way for supporting my club, physically when I can go, and financially still when I can't."
A nice approach. Personally I am just not able to attend as many as i used to due to £££ and time. Used to go home and away, now a season ticket wouldn't be value for money.