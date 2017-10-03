Had a season ticket every year that we have been at the HJ and some seasons at Wilderspool before that. Went several seasons at Wilderspool without a season ticket as I was living down south and could only get to a handful of games per season. Midway through this season I changed jobs and my new days/hours meant I could no longer get to Thursday, Friday or Saturday games hence I managed to get to less than half our home games and none in the second half of the season.



I have recently changed my hours thinking ahead to next season meaning I will be able to attend Friday or Sunday games, but unless I can swap shifts around Thursday (possible) and Saturday (almost impossible) will be missed. Knowing my luck, the club will continue with the Saturday game slot!



I won't be buying a season ticket for the first time in many years.