WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets - why ?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Season Tickets - why ?

Post a reply
Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:16 am
Steve51 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3793
Location: To be confirmed
After reading a lot of this board over the last few weeks I've got to ask about what motivates you to buy a season ticket. I haven't had one last 2-3 years as I live and work far enough away that Thurs/Fridays were a non starter. Next year now I'm back in Wazza we're looking at possibly doing something corporate.

For me, I've been watching for a long time before we were good, so names on the shirts isn't that important.

But for some I've seen that they won't consider buying one until signings are announced.

So what drives you to get one. Are you WTID, or a more recent fan who wants us to look competitive on paper before parting with your cash ?
Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:32 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3594
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
I buy one because its cheaper than paying for each game.
Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:38 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4534
Location: Warrington
I don't bother as can only get to a % of games
Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:43 am
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 105
Location: Lymm
I will be watching next year. I'm a fan of Warrington, and a fan of rugby in general, occasionally going to games as a neutral (notable favorite was popping over to Wrexham to watch Crusaders last ever game).

Season ticket for us is purely a financial and convenience decision.

In past seasons, a season ticket had more value. The big home games were often a sellout, and we progressed in the cups and playoffs, so we could get ticket preference on those games.

Recently it's value has diminished, especially considering the fixtures could land on any one of four days.

However I will be most likely getting mine renewed as my Christmas present, like every other year, and I will be happy with that.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:50 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9055
Jimathay wrote:

In past seasons, a season ticket had more value. The big home games were often a sellout, and we progressed in the cups and playoffs, so we could get ticket preference on those games.


Thing is I have never failed to be able to get a ticket for any game to watch the Wire (East, North, South or West). When it comes to Old Trafford or Wembley I go to the RFL for tickets anyway rather than queue up outside the shop.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:02 am
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 105
Location: Lymm
Wires71 wrote:
Thing is I have never failed to be able to get a ticket for any game to watch the Wire (East, North, South or West). When it comes to Old Trafford or Wembley I go to the RFL for tickets anyway rather than queue up outside the shop.


Ditto we were the same before we got season tickets. Never had a problem. I suppose it's more the (mild) convenience factor of not having to buy match tickets each week, or think on that we're playing Wigan so we could do with getting them earlier in the week as the South Stand might sell out.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Season Tickets - why ?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:10 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8798
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
i gave mine up 3 years ago when i could no longer stomach Smith.

I will get one again this season and i cant wait.
Massive pessimist

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, Bondo, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Fatbelly, Greavsie, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, langer the king, leslie boyd, matt6169, Philth, rchick, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, Sharpcol, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, smokinjoe, Snaggletooth, Steve51, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wanderer, wire-wire, Wrath and 569 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,5932,46176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM