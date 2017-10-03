|
Joined:
Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 amPosts:
3793Location:
To be confirmed
|
After reading a lot of this board over the last few weeks I've got to ask about what motivates you to buy a season ticket. I haven't had one last 2-3 years as I live and work far enough away that Thurs/Fridays were a non starter. Next year now I'm back in Wazza we're looking at possibly doing something corporate.
For me, I've been watching for a long time before we were good, so names on the shirts isn't that important.
But for some I've seen that they won't consider buying one until signings are announced.
So what drives you to get one. Are you WTID, or a more recent fan who wants us to look competitive on paper before parting with your cash ?
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:32 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3594
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
I buy one because its cheaper than paying for each game.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:38 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4534
Location: Warrington
|
I don't bother as can only get to a % of games
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:43 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 105
Location: Lymm
|
I will be watching next year. I'm a fan of Warrington, and a fan of rugby in general, occasionally going to games as a neutral (notable favorite was popping over to Wrexham to watch Crusaders last ever game).
Season ticket for us is purely a financial and convenience decision.
In past seasons, a season ticket had more value. The big home games were often a sellout, and we progressed in the cups and playoffs, so we could get ticket preference on those games.
Recently it's value has diminished, especially considering the fixtures could land on any one of four days.
However I will be most likely getting mine renewed as my Christmas present, like every other year, and I will be happy with that.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9055
|
Jimathay wrote:
In past seasons, a season ticket had more value. The big home games were often a sellout, and we progressed in the cups and playoffs, so we could get ticket preference on those games.
Thing is I have never failed to be able to get a ticket for any game to watch the Wire (East, North, South or West). When it comes to Old Trafford or Wembley I go to the RFL for tickets anyway rather than queue up outside the shop.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 105
Location: Lymm
|
Wires71 wrote:
Thing is I have never failed to be able to get a ticket for any game to watch the Wire (East, North, South or West). When it comes to Old Trafford or Wembley I go to the RFL for tickets anyway rather than queue up outside the shop.
Ditto we were the same before we got season tickets. Never had a problem. I suppose it's more the (mild) convenience factor of not having to buy match tickets each week, or think on that we're playing Wigan so we could do with getting them earlier in the week as the South Stand might sell out.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:10 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8798
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
i gave mine up 3 years ago when i could no longer stomach Smith.
I will get one again this season and i cant wait.
|
Massive pessimist
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, Bondo, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Fatbelly, Greavsie, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, langer the king, leslie boyd, matt6169, Philth, rchick, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, Sharpcol, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, smokinjoe, Snaggletooth, Steve51, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wanderer, wire-wire, Wrath and 569 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,593
|2,461
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|