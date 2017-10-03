After reading a lot of this board over the last few weeks I've got to ask about what motivates you to buy a season ticket. I haven't had one last 2-3 years as I live and work far enough away that Thurs/Fridays were a non starter. Next year now I'm back in Wazza we're looking at possibly doing something corporate.



For me, I've been watching for a long time before we were good, so names on the shirts isn't that important.



But for some I've seen that they won't consider buying one until signings are announced.



So what drives you to get one. Are you WTID, or a more recent fan who wants us to look competitive on paper before parting with your cash ?