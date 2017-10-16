Bullseye wrote: I see in the League Express someone asked Chalmers why, if the case is "without merit" the club are seeking to come to a settlement.



"Settlement is a practical process, given how there isn't one party or respondent - there are four."



"There's the claimant group then four respondents, so the practical considerations that would involve a long process with 47 claimants, seven days in court and lots of lawyers involved means that perspective needs to be brought into reality."



Anyone able to de-cipher this cobblers?

IF

IF

IF

I'd expect one stumbling block to any settlement will be agreeing who pays what into the pot.the owners of the 'new' business took specialist legal advice (as they should) before buying/taking over/setting up the 'new' business they may have some comeback against that 'poor/wrong' advice if they end up with a hefty payout bill.they didn't take any advice (or possibly advice from a non-specialised source) then more fool them. The old 'caveat emptor' applies here, and,the whole 'new club' saga was all part of a master plan then it would be even more important to check out the fine details, especially if the plan wasn't yours.......