Bullseye wrote:
I see in the League Express someone asked Chalmers why, if the case is "without merit" the club are seeking to come to a settlement.
"Settlement is a practical process, given how there isn't one party or respondent - there are four."
"There's the claimant group then four respondents, so the practical considerations that would involve a long process with 47 claimants, seven days in court and lots of lawyers involved means that perspective needs to be brought into reality."
Anyone able to de-cipher this cobblers?
I guess he means that reaching a settlement would be cheaper than going to court and proving their point?