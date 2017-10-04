WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tribunal Case

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:31 pm
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7586
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
How much did you like Marc Green then Mick?


Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:44 pm
RickyF1
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1160
Location: Waiting
MicktheGled wrote:
Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.

Surly any business man can see when over spending is happening though. Oh I forgot he was rubbish at that too.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:31 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2813
Location: No longer Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
I said at the time that the actions of Gary Petit and the RFL would come home to roost.


To be fair, you said a hell of a lot of things at the time (and deleted a lot of them shortly after). Most turned out to be rubbish. One or two was bound to be right. If you get 100 goes at answering a question that has 100 possible answers, you're bound to get it correct at least once.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:23 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9679
Location: Bradbados
MicktheGled wrote:
I admire your optimism.

It does go without saying that had the first offer that has been made, been made back in January, then we wouldn't be here discussing this.


You thought that was optimistic?

Truth is, who knows? as the excrement descends, ever closer, to that large, whirling object then minds, previously closed, tend to consider possible outcomes ever more closely.
I still don't think the acualité will ever become public knowledge though. Wonderful stuff, that mist..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:32 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9679
Location: Bradbados
RickyF1 wrote:
Surly any business man can see when over spending is happening though. Oh I forgot he was rubbish at that too.


It's amazing how business people seem to lose all business and common sense as soon as sport is involved. It's as if sport were some parallel universe, where Monopoly money is accepted, debts aren't 'real' and responsibility, payment deadlines and taxes are all optional.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:25 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27964
Location: MACS0647-JD
Would be very interesting to know who is funding the claims. Given the sheer numbers of claimants involved, and claims against multiple parties, the overall costs are going to be something horrendous.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:48 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3128
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Would be very interesting to know who is funding the claims. Given the sheer numbers of claimants involved, and claims against multiple parties, the overall costs are going to be something horrendous.


It was reported that they were on a no win no fee case. So I'd guess they have a good chance of winning the case, otherwise why would anyone take that amount of claimants on a no win no fee?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
