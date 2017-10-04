MicktheGled

Smack him Jimmy wrote: How much did you like Marc Green then Mick?



Smack him Jimmy wrote: How much did you like Marc Green then Mick?

Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.

MicktheGled wrote: Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.

MicktheGled wrote: Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.

Surly any business man can see when over spending is happening though. Oh I forgot he was rubbish at that too.

MicktheGled wrote: I said at the time that the actions of Gary Petit and the RFL would come home to roost.



MicktheGled wrote: I said at the time that the actions of Gary Petit and the RFL would come home to roost.

To be fair, you said a hell of a lot of things at the time (and deleted a lot of them shortly after). Most turned out to be rubbish. One or two was bound to be right. If you get 100 goes at answering a question that has 100 possible answers, you're bound to get it correct at least once.

MicktheGled wrote: I admire your optimism.



It does go without saying that had the first offer that has been made, been made back in January, then we wouldn't be here discussing this.



You thought that was optimistic?



Truth is, who knows? as the excrement descends, ever closer, to that large, whirling object then minds, previously closed, tend to consider possible outcomes ever more closely.

You thought that was optimistic?

Truth is, who knows? as the excrement descends, ever closer, to that large, whirling object then minds, previously closed, tend to consider possible outcomes ever more closely.

I still don't think the acualité will ever become public knowledge though. Wonderful stuff, that mist..

Build Bridges NOT Walls Bulliac

RickyF1 wrote: Surly any business man can see when over spending is happening though. Oh I forgot he was rubbish at that too.



RickyF1 wrote: Surly any business man can see when over spending is happening though. Oh I forgot he was rubbish at that too.

It's amazing how business people seem to lose all business and common sense as soon as sport is involved. It's as if sport were some parallel universe, where Monopoly money is accepted, debts aren't 'real' and responsibility, payment deadlines and taxes are all optional.

Build Bridges NOT Walls Ferocious Aardvark

Would be very interesting to know who is funding the claims. Given the sheer numbers of claimants involved, and claims against multiple parties, the overall costs are going to be something horrendous.

Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Would be very interesting to know who is funding the claims. Given the sheer numbers of claimants involved, and claims against multiple parties, the overall costs are going to be something horrendous.



Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Would be very interesting to know who is funding the claims. Given the sheer numbers of claimants involved, and claims against multiple parties, the overall costs are going to be something horrendous.

It was reported that they were on a no win no fee case. So I'd guess they have a good chance of winning the case, otherwise why would anyone take that amount of claimants on a no win no fee?

