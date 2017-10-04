WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tribunal Case

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Tribunal Case

Post a reply
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:31 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7586
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
How much did you like Marc Green then Mick?


Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:44 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1160
Location: Waiting
MicktheGled wrote:
Not much however, there's no denying that he was ill advised by the RFL's man - Steve 'will fix it' Ferres.

Surly any business man can see when over spending is happening though. Oh I forgot he was rubbish at that too.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:31 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2812
Location: No longer Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
I said at the time that the actions of Gary Petit and the RFL would come home to roost.


To be fair, you said a hell of a lot of things at the time (and deleted a lot of them shortly after). Most turned out to be rubbish. One or two was bound to be right. If you get 100 goes at answering a question that has 100 possible answers, you're bound to get it correct at least once.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, HiramC, normycat, Nothus, phillgee, roger daly, rugbyreddog, SCONE, The Writer, woolly07, YorkshireRider and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,7012,13076,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM