Fr13daY wrote:
Maybe so, but if it does all come out in the wash that the RFL are culpable of 'engineering the situation' to better suit them rather than the players/club/supporters then there is going to be almighty stink.
Lets also not forget that one of the claims has been set against the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Now thats the sort of thing that makes headlines if something HAS gone awry.
Can't help but think that the people named in the claim more or less ensure an out of court settlement. Perhaps if Koukash does buy us he should change the name to Bradford Cynics.