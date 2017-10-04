WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tribunal Case

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:59 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Fr13daY wrote:
Maybe so, but if it does all come out in the wash that the RFL are culpable of 'engineering the situation' to better suit them rather than the players/club/supporters then there is going to be almighty stink.

Lets also not forget that one of the claims has been set against the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Now thats the sort of thing that makes headlines if something HAS gone awry.

Can't help but think that the people named in the claim more or less ensure an out of court settlement. Perhaps if Koukash does buy us he should change the name to Bradford Cynics.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:08 am
Bradford (Tax) Dodgers?
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:49 am
Bulliac User avatar
Fr13daY wrote:
Well yes, but the RFL will state that your, 'engineering the situation', was actually 'safeguarding the integrity of the competition', which is probably (in fact undoubtedly) part of their raison dêtre and writ large in their articles of association. To be honest, I have no real quibble with that; it is after all their duty to ensure that crooks and ne'er do wells don't get their dirty mitts on any of the member clubs - even if it means telling an administrator that his 'preferred bidder' would be considered 'persona non grata' and, that being the case, their winning the bid would reduce the value of their club as it would be unable to play any matches in the RFL's competition.

Must say I like the idea of government being brought into the case - it lends a certain gravitas to know that ministers are on the same charge!
