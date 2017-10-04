Fr13daY wrote: Maybe so, but if it does all come out in the wash that the RFL are culpable of 'engineering the situation' to better suit them rather than the players/club/supporters then there is going to be almighty stink.



Lets also not forget that one of the claims has been set against the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Now thats the sort of thing that makes headlines if something HAS gone awry.

'engineering the situation'

'safeguarding the integrity of the competition'

'preferred bidder'

'persona non grata'

Well yes, but the RFL will state that your,, was actually, which is probably (in fact undoubtedly) part of their raison dêtre and writ large in their articles of association. To be honest, I have no real quibble with that; it is after all their duty to ensure that crooks and ne'er do wells don't get their dirty mitts on any of the member clubs - even if it means telling an administrator that hiswould be consideredand, that being the case, their winning the bid would reduce the value of their club as it would be unable to play any matches in the RFL's competition.Must say I like the idea of government being brought into the case - it lends a certain gravitas to know that ministers are on the same charge!