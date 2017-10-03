WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tribunal Case

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Tribunal Case

Post a reply
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:08 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27961
Location: MACS0647-JD
One thing which has been a thorn in our side for several years now has been the "helping hand" of the RFL. To paraphrase Kevin Keegan, I would love it, just love it, if somebody beats them.

From my perspective, as the new season loomed, the RFL dithered and prevaricated, and set in stone conditions for any new club, not caring a jot that by blocking the normal process of administration in this way, any new club would be almost strangled at birth, as kickoff approached.

Now, the RFL admitting any new entrant to the party is entirely a matter for them. As are any T&Cs attached. None of that (in my view) is relevant to the tribunal case, as it is simply a case of whether a new party wanting to play a team in the RFL's comps., is or is not given a licence.

But at the same time, this process severely interfered with the administration, because normally, it would be the administrator who weighed up buyers, and did a deal with the most favourable.

You can't of course escape the fact that, if I'm wanting to buy my way in to play a RL team in the leagues, I need to be accepted by the RFL before I'm gonna pay my money. Or make my purchase strictly conditional on that happening. To that extent, so far, the condition is reasonable. The administrator can't say who the RFL must admit, and the RFL can't tell the administrator how to do his job.

But this refers to what we all used to call the"fit and proper person test", basically the RFL have a (rightful) veto against the true "owner" or "main man" and have no legal obligation to accept anybody as owner. Crucially, it isn't going further, and interfering directly in the future running of the business that the new owner would be operating.

Here, things seem to have gone much beyond that, here, the RFL seem to have basically told the new owners that they could play as Bradford Bulls, they would have to play in the Championship, they would start at minus 12 points, they would have to play at Odsal and take over the sub-lease of Odsal and pay rent to the RFL, etc.

In other words, the RFL were engineering the situation in which "Bradford Bulls" would remain a team in the Championship and play under that name and in the same league and in the same place as the old one.

I guess that the legal effect of the extent of this involvement is what is at the heart of the case.

What should have happened in my opinion is
a) administrator picks the best bid
b) prospective new owner passes fit and proper test
c) the new team starts in C1

I assume that had this happened, there would have been a TUPE situation and indeed how much better that would have been for us as a club rather than everybody being sacked.

Instead, we don't really know exactly what did happen, but we do know that the administrator was very unhappy at the RFL's "unauthorised" involvement, and we do know now that, contrary to the impression widely given, the old club was not actually in liquidation; we do know that the business was not bought out of administration from the administrator; but that many of its assets were bought and sold by the RFL (not including staff contracts). We do know that ChaLo negotiated new deals with each member of staff, starting from scratch, so if nothing else changes then all their accrued employment terms and rights would be gone. Yet you're still playing for Bradford Bulls in the same shirt, at the same place, even in the same league, as you were before.

What the Tribunal will make of that merry mess, only they will know, but by getting so heavily involved and interfering directly in the administration process, the RFL have only themselves to blame if a legal case can be made holding them to account for the effect their involvement had on the employment situation of the individuals concerned which, let's not forget, is what the case is all about. The effect of what happened seems to have been to take what happened to the former employees completely out of the remit of the administrator, even though the old business remained in administration, and TUPE was enacted to put a stop to people avoiding workers' rights by paper manoeuvrings.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:37 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27323
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Why would Cramer pursue a club with no money? Surely the only way he and the claimants get anything is if the RFL are held accountable? Does this mean the current owners have less to worry about?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:44 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 89
Would be a dull winter if we didn't have the prospect of a 500 page thread full of speculation and no substance to look forward to...
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:16 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 436
Location: South of Bratfud
SCONE wrote:
Would be a dull winter if we didn't have the prospect of a 500 page thread full of speculation and no substance to look forward to...


I think you are trivialising the effort that went into that!
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:35 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9891
Location: Here
Too many words!

Could someone synopsise for me please?

In short, are we liable or not?
And will the RFL finally get what’s due to them?
(and I feel fine)
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:51 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27323
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We don't know.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:44 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4031
Location: Hornsea
I back the RFL. After all they did say we were OK to sign Iestyn Harris.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:26 pm
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 80
And everyone knows how that went.
Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:57 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4031
Location: Hornsea
debaser wrote:
Too many words!

Could someone synopsise for me please?

In short, are we liable or not?
And will the RFL finally get what’s due to them?

Whether we are liable will be decided by the courts.
Will the RFL get theirs? Not a hope in Hell. The worst saying ever invented was 'What goes around comes around'. Don't you believe it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, rugbyreddog, scorchingdick, Smack him Jimmy, The Writer and 193 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,9872,61676,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM