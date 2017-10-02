WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tribunal Case

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:34 pm
martinwildbull





Bulliac wrote:
He is one of the claimants, I believe?

Still haven't worked out how the newco are involved, though. It makes little sense to me.


Little to me too unless there is clear evidence of collusion between the RF and chalo. That would be needed to get over the fact that the RFL advertised for interested parties to set up a club in the Bradford area, with the conditions laid out for all to see. The RFL could not know who was going to come forward and what their plans were, other than they included the conditions they had imposed. What we do not know is what conditions there were on the offers the liquidator received that caused the RFL to turn them down. The fact that they had their conditions - the 12 points penalty etc - completely up front might be a clue ( we will offer £???K provided theres no points deduction by the RFL, don't have to have an academy, etc). So that brings us to the prospect that it was all a stitch up for Chalo, and therefore some clear evidence of collusion to ensure that Chalo alone could get the deal.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:28 pm
Duckman






RickyF1 wrote:
Cheers Duckman.

They must think they are getting somewhere as they wouldn't be further talks.


no worries, and I tend to agree, but why do I think that wont be the way the headline is spun in the morning??
Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:57 am
Bullseye






Needs its own thread I think.

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:08 am
Bullseye






I'll try and move the posts about this subject across but this isn't the easiest thing for a techno ignoramus like me.

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:15 am
Bullseye






Yay I think I did it. Please can we keep all tribunal discussion on here and leave the 2018 thread for team and coaching discussion if there is a team and a coach to discuss at the end of all this...

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:22 am
Bullseye






Latest stuff here. http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... ord_Bulls/

Not sure about the involvement of the Govt department BEIS.

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:24 am
Bullseye






Adey's thoughts on TotalRL.com here:

Don't be sidetracked by the "liquidation" nonsense that was pedalled at the time. If the claimants can demonstrate that this was in substance - if not in legal form - effectively a transfer of undertaking (that may be why the RFL are enjoined in the action, perhaps as a facilitator?) then there may well be a prima facie TUPE case

Whether this IS a TUPE-related action, or something else, we really do not know, though. So all we can do is speculate.

ps - the RFL did not buy any rights from the adminstrators. They bought some assets which they then supposedly sold on to Newco. The RFL already held all the rights regarding who could be admitted to the competition, and those rights trumped the normal commercial situation regaring selling assets and businesses the administrators were familiar with.   As Pettit made very clear in his statements at the time.

pps. makes you wonder if somewhere, between Bulls 4.0 and Bulls 5.0, the RFL effectively became the employer for a short period? Again, maybe in substance iof not in legal form?  Had not thought of that before, but could be a very strong reason why the RFL would be enjoined in the action?  The thick plottens...

Re: Tribunal Case
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:01 am
Bull Mania





Really hope it gets sorted so we can just look forward to the new season with nothing hanging over us for once
