Don't be sidetracked by the "liquidation" nonsense that was pedalled at the time. If the claimants can demonstrate that this was in substance - if not in legal form - effectively a transfer of undertaking (that may be why the RFL are enjoined in the action, perhaps as a facilitator?) then there may well be a prima facie TUPE case



Whether this IS a TUPE-related action, or something else, we really do not know, though. So all we can do is speculate.



ps - the RFL did not buy any rights from the adminstrators. They bought some assets which they then supposedly sold on to Newco. The RFL already held all the rights regarding who could be admitted to the competition, and those rights trumped the normal commercial situation regaring selling assets and businesses the administrators were familiar with. As Pettit made very clear in his statements at the time.



pps. makes you wonder if somewhere, between Bulls 4.0 and Bulls 5.0, the RFL effectively became the employer for a short period? Again, maybe in substance iof not in legal form? Had not thought of that before, but could be a very strong reason why the RFL would be enjoined in the action? The thick plottens...