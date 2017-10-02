|
|
Bullseye wrote:
That's my understanding too. Didn't the administrator complain that the admin process was circumvented by the RFL? The article in League Express reckons that if it gets to tribunal the whole saga will be laid bare. That could be embarrassing enough to force a settlement. Who settles is anyone's guess but to me it looks like the RFL engineered the whole process.
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:19 am
|
|
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Hope that's more accurate than some of your previous predictions!
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:53 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
I'd expect any players that have signed new deals will have dropped out of claiming.
Well, yeah but my feeling that the newco couldn't be deeply involved (if at all), is entirely based on the assumption that the administrator did everything properly, or at least was professional enough to adequately cover his tracks - if he didn't then I guess anything is possible with the RFL, who let's not forget acted as 'kingmaker', in all this, in it up to their necks. I'm still far from sure how it all occurred so maybe some clarity will emerge, though my guess is that, to save necks, 'someone' will pay £XXX to 'someone else' and the fog will descend once again. Court reports (if it gets that far..) would be interesting.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:18 pm
|
|
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
This - which is why it will be settled today with a contribution from the RFL!
Another done deal, eh?
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:22 pm
|
|
Mr Dog wrote:
Another done deal, eh?
Think his source needs duffing up.
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:48 pm
|
|
Bulliac wrote:
Well, yeah but my feeling that the newco couldn't be deeply involved (if at all), is entirely based on the assumption that the administrator did everything properly, or at least was professional enough to adequately cover his tracks - if he didn't then I guess anything is possible with the RFL, who let's not forget acted as 'kingmaker', in all this, in it up to their necks. I'm still far from sure how it all occurred so maybe some clarity will emerge, though my guess is that, to save necks, 'someone' will pay £XXX to 'someone else' and the fog will descend once again. Court reports (if it gets that far..) would be interesting.
The argument could be that the Administrator was not allowed to do things properly as whoever he wished to sell to had to be OK'ed by the RFL and therefore they forced the liquidation by not agreeing bids that the Administrator found more favourable than the one ultimately accepted.
This is a very grey area. An Administrator has a duty to get the best deal for the creditors but whoever purchases a club in trouble also has to get a licence from the RFL to operate. So who is ultimately responsible for approving the purchaser of a club? I don't know the ins and outs of the law but I believe that if the club gets liquidated then the Administrator would only get paid if the assets raise sufficient funds. If this is the case would the Administrator have a case to sue the RFL if they did not approve the purchase by somebody who could have cleared his fee. Genuine question.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:28 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Think his source needs duffing up.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:52 pm
|
|
No news from today's meeting??
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:39 pm
|
|
RickyF1 wrote:
No news from today's meeting??
Nothing resolved today apparently, further talks planned.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:11 pm
|
|
Duckman wrote:
Nothing resolved today apparently, further talks planned.
Cheers Duckman.
They must think they are getting somewhere as they wouldn't be further talks.
|
