The stats from Saturday's game make very interesting reading and are an excellent barometer of what went wrong:-



Tackles: Leigh 399 Catalans 266 . That's an extra 20+ full sets we had to defend!



Top Tacklers: Glenn Stewart 50; Paul Aiton 44 . We had 10 other tacklers who made over 20 tackles, Catalans had 5. Our halfbacks made 47 tackles (Reynolds 29) and theirs made 27. I'm surprised our play makers could stand up, let alone try to dictate play!



Penalties: Leigh got 6, Catalans 12



Completion: Leigh 69%, Catalans 88%



Passes: Highgam 48, Hood 38, Aiton 134, Walsh 63. LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Familiar story sadly. Coaches have to figure out what the cause of all this is, because penalties and incomplete sets have killed us all season. Familiar story sadly. Coaches have to figure out what the cause of all this is, because penalties and incomplete sets have killed us all season. ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Good discipline is key in any game of RL at any level, and sadly our players have struggled for much of the season in this respect. Part of the problem was recruitment of older players. What we couldn't be foreseen by adopting this recruitment policy of older and more experienced players was the amount of injuries we had. We had bad luck with long term injuries and this applied pressure elsewhere in the squad. Recruitment for next season needs to focus more on younger players who are keen to play for Leigh and develop their careers in RL. Too many long term injuries to key players resulted in some players having to put in longer minutes throughout the season, such as Danny Tickle and Atelea Vea. Ultimately this leads to fatigue during the game, especially for those playing most weeks, which then leads to silly technical penalties conceded. Yes, we do need some experienced players in the squad but fewer than this season.

You can't argue with the stats above in this thread, but they do not indicate a dirty thuggish team not fit for SL. They indicate a tired and busted team that simply run out of energy at this high level.

We will be back in SL. Keep the faith. atomic

Majority of games Leigh have controlled the ruck and the pace of the game in the first 25 minutes. For some reason after the initial interchanges, they seemed to lose rhythm and where always fighting for composure the rest of game.



I think most opposition game plans were to take it on nose for that first 25 as Leigh would be their own downfall after that. Most matches ended up being that case.



The contributing factor of so many penalties/errors, for me was down to stamina. Some players were either worn/burned out just too early.



When I look back now, most of the successes or narrow defeats had a certain element of luck and the victories where won on adrenaline.



