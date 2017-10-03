The stats from Saturday's game make very interesting reading and are an excellent barometer of what went wrong:-
Tackles: Leigh 399 Catalans 266. That's an extra 20+ full sets we had to defend!
Top Tacklers: Glenn Stewart 50; Paul Aiton 44. We had 10 other tacklers who made over 20 tackles, Catalans had 5. Our halfbacks made 47 tackles (Reynolds 29) and theirs made 27. I'm surprised our play makers could stand up, let alone try to dictate play!
Penalties: Leigh got 6, Catalans 12
Completion: Leigh 69%, Catalans 88%
Passes: Highgam 48, Hood 38, Aiton 134, Walsh 63.
Tackles: Leigh 399 Catalans 266. That's an extra 20+ full sets we had to defend!
Top Tacklers: Glenn Stewart 50; Paul Aiton 44. We had 10 other tacklers who made over 20 tackles, Catalans had 5. Our halfbacks made 47 tackles (Reynolds 29) and theirs made 27. I'm surprised our play makers could stand up, let alone try to dictate play!
Penalties: Leigh got 6, Catalans 12
Completion: Leigh 69%, Catalans 88%
Passes: Highgam 48, Hood 38, Aiton 134, Walsh 63.