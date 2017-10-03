WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Astonishing Match Statistics

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Astonishing Match Statistics

Post a reply
Astonishing Match Statistics
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:46 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9917
Location: Deep in Leytherland
The stats from Saturday's game make very interesting reading and are an excellent barometer of what went wrong:-

Tackles: Leigh 399 Catalans 266. That's an extra 20+ full sets we had to defend!

Top Tacklers: Glenn Stewart 50; Paul Aiton 44. We had 10 other tacklers who made over 20 tackles, Catalans had 5. Our halfbacks made 47 tackles (Reynolds 29) and theirs made 27. I'm surprised our play makers could stand up, let alone try to dictate play!

Penalties: Leigh got 6, Catalans 12

Completion: Leigh 69%, Catalans 88%

Passes: Highgam 48, Hood 38, Aiton 134, Walsh 63.
Re: Astonishing Match Statistics
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:31 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1886
Location: Landan
Alan wrote:
The stats from Saturday's game make very interesting reading and are an excellent barometer of what went wrong:-

Tackles: Leigh 399 Catalans 266. That's an extra 20+ full sets we had to defend!

Top Tacklers: Glenn Stewart 50; Paul Aiton 44. We had 10 other tacklers who made over 20 tackles, Catalans had 5. Our halfbacks made 47 tackles (Reynolds 29) and theirs made 27. I'm surprised our play makers could stand up, let alone try to dictate play!

Penalties: Leigh got 6, Catalans 12

Completion: Leigh 69%, Catalans 88%

Passes: Highgam 48, Hood 38, Aiton 134, Walsh 63.


Familiar story sadly. Coaches have to figure out what the cause of all this is, because penalties and incomplete sets have killed us all season.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, CliffB08, jon_t, kirkhall, Leyther14, LeythIg, Morvan, n empsall, robsnan, tiptop, westleighjim, Willy and 327 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,5522,39276,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM