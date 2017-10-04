|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8592
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73465
b) Score and Winning team:Castleford 18 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (any player):Kallum Watkins
d) Time of first try: 10mins
e) Last try (any player) :Kallum Watkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):7
Bonus...Harry Sunderland Trophy winner....
Kallum Watkins
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:42 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 397
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): - 68,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Castleford 22 v 26 Leeds
c) First try (any player): - Eden
d) Time of first try: - 11 mins
e) Last try (any player) : - Watkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 8
|
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 464
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 67000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 14: 18Leeds
c) First try (any player): Greg Eden
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Hall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:29 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2136
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 75,634
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Eden
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any player) : McGuire
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Last edited by Moving Forward
on Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:48 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 12:18 pm
Posts: 1185
Location: County Asylum, Lancashire
|
a) Crowd 71000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 12 v 23 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Hardaker
d) Time of first try: 9 Mins
e) Last try (any player) : McGuire
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
|
Alberts Club/ Winwick arlfc Old Boy
" one in - all in"
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:26 pm
|
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2044
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73,400
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 16 Leeds 20
c) First try (any player): Ryan Hall
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Joel Moon
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:01 pm
|
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 307
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 68,000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 26 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Eden
d) Time of first try: 14
e) Last try (any player) : Hall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:35 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3624
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Been a few edits but 1 guy still as Hardaker to score.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:43 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 272
|
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73,512
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 36 Leeds 16
c) First try (any player): Greg Eden
d) Time of first try: 10 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Luke Gale
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
|
|