Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:27 pm
rubber duckie
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73465
b) Score and Winning team:Castleford 18 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (any player):Kallum Watkins
d) Time of first try: 10mins
e) Last try (any player) :Kallum Watkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):7

Bonus...Harry Sunderland Trophy winner....
Kallum Watkins
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:42 am
A.C.WIRE
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): - 68,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Castleford 22 v 26 Leeds
c) First try (any player): - Eden
d) Time of first try: - 11 mins
e) Last try (any player) : - Watkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 8
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:17 am
Johnkendal
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 67000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 14: 18Leeds
c) First try (any player): Greg Eden
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Hall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:29 am
Moving Forward
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 75,634
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Eden
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any player) : McGuire
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:30 am
serge le forge
a) Crowd 71000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 12 v 23 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Hardaker
d) Time of first try: 9 Mins
e) Last try (any player) : McGuire
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:26 pm
Rugby
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73,400
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 16 Leeds 20
c) First try (any player): Ryan Hall
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Joel Moon
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:01 pm
eddieH
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 68,000
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 26 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Eden
d) Time of first try: 14
e) Last try (any player) : Hall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:35 pm
karetaker
Been a few edits but 1 guy still as Hardaker to score.
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:43 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73,512
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 36 Leeds 16
c) First try (any player): Greg Eden
d) Time of first try: 10 minutes
e) Last try (any player): Luke Gale
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
