It's the Grand Final Prediction Competition this week.
How's it going to go, will this season's 'best' team be rewarded with a double at Old Trafford or will the wily old heads of Maguire and Burrow mastermind a victory under the lights for Leeds?
There are triple points on offer and the attendance margin is increased to 1000 (500 each way)
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Leeds
c) First try (any player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any player) :
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:42 am
A:72345
B:Cas 24- 18 Leeds
C:Eden
D:10 mins
E:G
F:7
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:55 am
Last try scorer?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:03 pm
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 68,128
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 18 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Eden
d) Time of first try: 9
e) Last try (any player) : Hall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:18 pm
a - 67,800
b - cas 18 v leeds 22
c - webster
d - 9 mins
e - mcguire
f - 6
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 69,250
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 16 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Ryan Hall
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any player) : Greg Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Gerrum on side ref
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 67,250
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 10 v 12 Leeds (hope I'm wrong)
c) First try (any player): Moon
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73,308
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 24 v 20 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Hardaker
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Hardaker
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 64, 790
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 16 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Greg Eden
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Greg Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
