Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:40 am
Uncle Rico
It's the Grand Final Prediction Competition this week.

How's it going to go, will this season's 'best' team be rewarded with a double at Old Trafford or will the wily old heads of Maguire and Burrow mastermind a victory under the lights for Leeds?

There are triple points on offer and the attendance margin is increased to 1000 (500 each way)

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Leeds
c) First try (any player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any player) :
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:42 am
karetaker
A:72345
B:Cas 24- 18 Leeds
C:Eden
D:10 mins
E:G
F:7
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:55 am
Uncle Rico
karetaker wrote:
A:72345
B:Cas 24- 18 Leeds
C:Eden
D:10 mins
E:G
F:7


Last try scorer?
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:03 pm
matt6169
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 68,128
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 18 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Eden
d) Time of first try: 9
e) Last try (any player) : Hall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:18 pm
sir adrian morley
a - 67,800
b - cas 18 v leeds 22
c - webster
d - 9 mins
e - mcguire
f - 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:51 pm
Old Man John

a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 69,250
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 20 v 16 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Ryan Hall
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any player) : Greg Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Gerrum on side ref
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:14 pm
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 67,250
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 10 v 12 Leeds (hope I'm wrong)
c) First try (any player): Moon
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):5
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:27 pm
ScouseWire
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 73,308
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 24 v 20 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Hardaker
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Hardaker
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition GRAND FINAL
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:32 pm
a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643): 64, 790
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 16 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (any player): Greg Eden
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any player) : Greg Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

