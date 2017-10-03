It's the Grand Final Prediction Competition this week.



How's it going to go, will this season's 'best' team be rewarded with a double at Old Trafford or will the wily old heads of Maguire and Burrow mastermind a victory under the lights for Leeds?



There are triple points on offer and the attendance margin is increased to 1000 (500 each way)



Good Luck



a) Crowd (Old Trafford Capacity 75,643):

b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Leeds

c) First try (any player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any player) :

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):