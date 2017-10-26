WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour

Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:34 pm
Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2005
Posts: 1484
Location: Cloud 8 (Cloud 9 is too high)
Ratchford
Lineham
Atkins
Goodwin
Russell
Roberts
Brown
Hill
Clark
Crosby
Currie
Murdoch-Masella
Livett

TBC
Akiwhatshisname
Cooper
Westwood
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:34 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3776
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Ratchford
Lineham
Atkins
Goodwin
Russell
Roberts
Brown
Hill
Clark
Crosby
Currie
Murdoch-Masella
Livett

TBC
Akiwhatshisname
Cooper
Westwood


Same 13

Baptiste
Cooper
Akauola
Juilien
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:35 am
sally cinnamon User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004
Posts: 14134
Location: NFL playoffs
Looking at these starting line ups it has a feel of a team that will finish 5th to 8th, unless the new coaching set up enables it to overachieve and get higher.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:03 pm
easyWire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008
Posts: 503
Location: Dubai
I don't think there's a huge disparity between the top 8 based on talent within the squad. It all depends on how the coaches get them firing. Leeds, as champions don't necessarily look much stronger on paper.

I'll be interested to see if Castleford can maintain the blistering league form they showed with an average squad (if it's fair to call them that). Will the GF loss dent their confidence or change their strategy?

Whilst I don't see Warrington winning anything this year, a top four finish is quite possible. The biggest advantage we have is that we are an unknown quantity and not even the fans know what sort of rugby style we'll be playing or who the attack will revolve around.

I'm actually quite excited to see how we pan out with this clean slate. More so than last year, when I still felt the hangover of disappointment from the GF loss. I think the team did too when you look back at the pre-season games and the first league games. It was like we knew we couldn't win it whatever we did, and everyone had given up mentally.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:49 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015
Posts: 967
Looking at these starting line ups it has a feel of a team that will finish 5th to 8th, unless the new coaching set up enables it to overachieve and get higher.


I Think most would agree we significantly underachieved last year and finished 9th. The squad looks to be stronger in my view than 2017, so with fresh impetus from a new coaching team, i'm confident a top 4 finish is achievable.

That said Cas will be up there once more, and I can't see Wigan being as far off the pace in 2018. So along with Leeds, Hull & Saints, there are at least 6 with a good chance of top 4.
